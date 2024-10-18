Funding boost ahead of important anniversary

Release date: 18/10/24

Fifteen projects across South Australia have been awarded funding from the State Government through the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII) Grant Fund.

More than $130,000 has been allocated to projects that commemorate and preserve the state’s WWII history, and honour the contributions made by South Australians.

The grant fund has been established in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, which will be marked next year.

Administered through Veterans SA, it is the largest grant fund released by the agency in its history with 26 applications received.

Funding will support a range of individual projects including $20,000 for a two-part memorial and interactive visual display honouring local World War II veterans at the RSL Willunga & Districts Sub-Branch, and $14,000 for Clarendon Historic Hall Inc to create a documentary titled ‘Clarendon’s WWII Era: Trials, Triumphs and Transformation’.

The RSL Robe Sub-Branch has also been allocated $6,850 for a three-part project that includes a storytelling installation highlighting the story of German sea mines washed ashore near Robe in the 1940s, a visual display of laser-cut soldier images on an external wall commemorating those who served in WWII, and a commemorative service and community education display for local schools.

RSL Care will receive more than $11,000 to transform a courtyard at its War Veterans Home at Myrtle Bank into a memorial and reflection space dedicated to the Bangka Massacre. Incorporating a sculptured memorial and information plaque, the space will seek to educate visitors about the tragic event and honour the 21 Australian nurses killed – and sole survivor Vivian Bullwinkel – of the World War II Bangka Island Massacre.

Almost one million Australians, both men and women, served during World War II, with 39,000 losing their lives and many civilians contributing to the wider war effort.

Click here to view a full list of approved grants.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The interest received for the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II Grant Fund highlights the South Australian community’s dedication to preserving our state’s WWII legacy.

The innovative projects will create a lasting impact on their communities as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II, and educate the wider public and current generations about our military history and the sacrifices of so many Australians.

I am pleased that through the funding provided by the State Government, we can respectfully commemorate those who dedicated their lives to serving our country.

Attributable to Nick McBride MP, Member for MacKillop

I am pleased that the State Government recognises the importance of commemorating and preserving the State’s WW11 history through this grant funding stream.

The RSL Robe sub-branch is made up of a proud group of local veterans and volunteers who thoroughly deserve this funding. They are passionate about preserving our war history, and ensuring that younger generations continue to learn about the sacrifices our veterans made.

I look forward to visiting Robe’s project – which includes a community education display - once it is completed.

Attributable to Nathan Klinge, CEO, RSL Care SA

RSL Care SA is delighted to receive this funding, which will go a long way towards establishing the commemorative space in our Bangka wing in memory of the 21 nurses who lost their lives in the Bangka massacre of 16th February 1942.

The project will see a silhouette sculpture of Vivian Bullwinkle in a field of 21 poppies, signifying the 21 nurses who lost their lives at Bangka.

To have a courtyard dedicated to the nurses of this tragic military event will be a beautiful and symbolic way of acknowledging their sacrifice, and how the legacy of nurses caring for soldiers and veterans lives on in the work RSL Care SA carries out each day.