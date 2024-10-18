Tims China Joins ESG Global Leaders Summit

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) participated in the Fourth ESG Global Leaders Summit in Shanghai this week.

Tims China was the coffee sponsor of the conference, showcasing its innovations in the sustainable consumer sector in China.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, took part in a panel discussion titled "Consensus on New Green Consumption Concepts."

(From left to right: the thematic panel, Yongchen Lu during the panel discussion, Tims China coffee booth, guests in line for Tims China coffee)

Yongchen commented “Tims China is consistently and keenly focused on sustainable development. From recyclable coffee cups and packaging materials to the use of coffee grounds and pre-used decorating materials in our stores, Tims China is at the forefront of rethinking retail. The health and wellbeing of our guests, employees, and the broader public is central to our operations every day.”

Continued Yongchen: “We recently opened a ‘Green Environmental Experiment Store’ in Shenzhen, themed around the recycling of coffee grounds. The primary materials used in the store include eco-friendly panels made from a mix of straw and coffee grounds, and much of the furniture has been constructed with sustainable materials made of coffee grounds. Explorations like our green store in Shenzhen underpin our conviction that we, as aspiring ESG leaders, should set a high bar for sustainable development.”





(Tims China’s First Green Environmental Experiment Store)

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb0c20a1-b2be-4d2b-b63b-da74a993d4dd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6691b16-dcdc-45c9-90e0-cb451f36ceff

Photo 1 From left to right the thematic panel, Yongchen Lu during the panel discussion, Tims China coffee booth, guests in line for Tims China coffee Photo 2 Tims China’s First Green Environmental Experiment Store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.