Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For City Of Andrews

TEXAS, October 17 - October 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Andrews, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to the City of Andrews on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Andrews market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”



“It is an honor to represent the City of Andrews, and I am looking forward to the opportunities that will be provided to them by being designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Ken King. “I applaud the city for earning this prestigious designation.”



“This is an exciting time for the City of Andrews to receive the Film Friendly Texas certification,” said Mayor Jason Harper. “It is a big achievement for our community, and we will be ready for filmmakers looking for stunning locations and a supportive environment. This certification highlights our town’s unique charm and paves the way for new jobs and creative projects. We can’t wait to see what amazing stories will be filmed here and how our community will shine on screen.”



“Visitors to our vibrant and forward-thinking community are welcomed by a sign that proudly declares: Andrews Loves God, Country, and Supports Free Enterprise,” said Andrews City Manager Steve Eggleston. “Our stunning landscapes and warm hospitality make us a prime destination for film crews. The thriving oil and gas industry, coupled with our rich ranching heritage, contributes to the diverse and authentic settings we offer.”



The City of Andrews joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.