More than $38M in Expedited FEMA Funds Support North Carolina Helene Recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just three weeks since Tropical Storm Helene in North Carolina, FEMA has approved more than $38 million in expedited public assistance grant funds for debris removal in Buncombe County.

These projects reimbursed $34 million to Buncombe County and $3.95 million to the town of Biltmore Forest for debris removal costs after the storm.

“FEMA has already provided more than $100 million in assistance to households, but we’re also supporting North Carolina communities as they respond to and recover from this historic storm,” said Thomas J. McCool, federal coordinating officer for North Carolina’s disaster operation. “This expedited funding is just the start; we’ll be here as long as it takes, fully committed to the rebuilding process across the state.”

“The receipt of expedited federal disaster recovery funding to impacted communities and directly to disaster survivors continues to be a state and federal priority as we move from the response phase of this disaster and into the recovery phase," said Will Ray, North Carolina emergency management director.

Expedited projects are obligated at 50% of eligible costs incurred for debris removal and emergency protective measures conducted within the first 45 days following a disaster. President Biden authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for the first 180 days of the incident period. FEMA paid 100% of eligible costs for these two projects.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. These funds support the removal of debris, costs of emergency protective measures and restoration of public facilities, helping disaster survivors resume life in their communities.