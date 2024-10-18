Jostens Reveals the University of Connecticut’s 2024 Men’s Basketball National Championship Ring and Back-to-Back Championship Ring

THE HUSKIES ARE CELEBRATING THEIR SIXTH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE WITH A BOLD, TWO-TONE RING AND BACK-TO-BACK TITLES WITH A STONE-COVERED FLIP-TOP RING.

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom-crafted championship jewelry, has designed both the National Championship Ring and Back-to-Back Championship Ring for the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team. These unforgettable rings were presented to players, coaches and staff members during a private on-campus ceremony on Thursday, October 17.

“Jostens is honored to partner with UConn once again to commemorate their historic back-to-back national championships with two exceptional championship rings,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “These rings not only celebrate their dominance on the court, but also embody the legacy of excellence, resilience and teamwork that UConn Basketball is known for. Each ring is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, representing the pride of a program that has set a new standard for college basketball.”

A custom Back-to-Back Championship Ring was created for those who were part of both the 2023 and 2024 teams. This highly exclusive piece of jewelry acknowledges two monumental achievements: the Huskies winning back-to-back titles for the first time in program history and being the first men’s college basketball team to have won back-to-back titles in nearly 20 years. The top of the ring opens and is among the first of its kind in the college championship ring market. On the inside, the team’s 2023 and 2024 mottos — “WE SEASON” and “EVERYTHING,” respectively — are highlighted. Sparkling white stones decorate every open surface of this luxe championship ring, so that it captivates from every angle.

“It’s always an honor to work with a brand as respected and elite as Jostens,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “We’re fortunate enough to go through this experience in back-to-back years, and Jostens raised the level of excellence with this year’s rings. They are truly special tokens to commemorate a truly special season. We can’t wait to work with them again next year!”

The Huskies’ 2024 National Championship Ring celebrates their historic season with stunning hand-set stones and highly detailed storytelling. It reflects the team’s dominance and preserves their legacy.

The ring top features the university’s iconic husky logo, a sparkling silver-tone basketball (with rows of strategically placed stones that emulate seams) and a striking gold-tone NCAA trophy. A large sparkling stone near the top of the trophy represents the team’s latest championship win, while the six smaller stones at the base symbolize their six total championship titles throughout program history.

The left side of the ring highlights the three U.S. cities the Huskies had to run through to claim the national title (Brooklyn, N.Y., Boston, Mass. and Phoenix, Ariz.), along with team’s impressive 37-3 season record and 2024 national championship logo. Additionally, each recipient’s jersey number or title is thoughtfully displayed near the bottom.

The right side of the ring honors the team’s 2024 Big East conference sweep. Two Big East trophies sit in the center, representing the team’s regular season championship and conference tournament championship titles, and their record 21 Big East wins are celebrated near the bottom. The recipient’s name reaches across the top edge, and New York City’s iconic skyline (where the annual tournament is held) flanks the featured trophies. Both the left and right side of this ring feature a textured background that resembles a wooden basketball court.

The number “140” is imprinted on the inside of the ring, to celebrate the team’s total margin of victory during the tournament. Furthermore, the scores of their six tournament games are listed — alongside the teams they played — to preserve their historic championship run. The team’s 2024 motto — “EVERYTHING” — appears on the outside of the band, completing this showstopping commemorative.

In addition to the National Championship Ring and Back-to-Back Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Official National Championship Ring from the NCAA. All three of these intricate designs were designed and crafted by Jostens experts.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens leads the student commemoration market and has been serving local communities for over 125 years. The company works with thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities each year, and has the honor of partnering with beloved sports teams and esteemed organizations across the country. Its iconic products — like yearbooks, letter jackets, class jewelry and championship rings — keep meaningful traditions alive and inspire millions of people to celebrate their unique stories, milestone moments and biggest accomplishments every year. Jostens has 13 first-class facilities across the globe, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Visit jostens.com for more information.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT

The University of Connecticut is a national leader among public research universities, with more than 32,000 students seeking answers to critical questions in classrooms, labs, and the community. A culture of innovation drives this pursuit of knowledge throughout the University’s network of campuses. Connecticut’s commitment to higher education helps UConn attract students who thrive in the most competitive environments, as well as globally renowned faculty members. Our school pride is fueled by a history of success that has made us a standout in Division I athletics. UConn fosters a diverse and vibrant culture that meets the needs and seizes the opportunities of a dynamic global society.

