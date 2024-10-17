MPD Makes Arrest in Multiple Armed Carjackings in the District
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in three armed carjackings that occurred in the District over the summer of 2024.
In each carjacking offense, the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm, and demanded the victim surrender their vehicle. After the carjackings, the suspect fled in the stolen vehicles. The armed carjackings occurred on the following dates and locations:
• June 22, 2024, at 4:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive, SE. CCN 24094974
• July 17, 2024, at 3:54 p.m. in the 400 block of Chaplin Street, SE. CCN 24109640
• July 17, 2024, at 6:02 p.m. in the 4600 block of Eads Street, NE. CCN 24109726
On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as a result of the detective's investigation, an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking. The suspect was under the age of 18 at the time of the carjackings and will be charged as a juvenile.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
