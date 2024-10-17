MPD Catches Burglars with Stolen Property in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers witnessed two suspects leaving an apartment building with a television. Upon seeing the officers, the suspects dropped the television and fled on foot. Following a brief foot chase, both suspects were arrested.

As a result of Seventh District officer’s swift response, 25-year-old Patrick Williams, of Southeast, and 35-year-old Darrin Lee Beal, of Southeast, were charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24160731

