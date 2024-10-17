MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery of an Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the robbery of an establishment in Northwest.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim reported the suspect entered a grocery store in the 1800 block of 1st Street, Northwest, and began harassing and assaulting him. The suspect exited the store for a moment before returning and taking the cash register.

Officers canvasing for the suspect located him and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 34-year-old Damion Bakri Horne, of Northwest, was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24160783

