Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,600 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery of an Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the robbery of an establishment in Northwest.

 

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim reported the suspect entered a grocery store in the 1800 block of 1st Street, Northwest, and began harassing and assaulting him. The suspect exited the store for a moment before returning and taking the cash register.

 

Officers canvasing for the suspect located him and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 34-year-old Damion Bakri Horne, of Northwest, was charged with Robbery.

 

CCN: 24160783

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery of an Establishment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more