MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery of an Establishment
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the robbery of an establishment in Northwest.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim reported the suspect entered a grocery store in the 1800 block of 1st Street, Northwest, and began harassing and assaulting him. The suspect exited the store for a moment before returning and taking the cash register.
Officers canvasing for the suspect located him and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 34-year-old Damion Bakri Horne, of Northwest, was charged with Robbery.
CCN: 24160783
