Tims China Announces Q3 2024 Results Date & Conference Call

SHANGHAI, and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its third quarter results before market opening on Tuesday November 12, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EST or 9:00 PM China Standard Time. The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the company website at https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts.



ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com



