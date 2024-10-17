NHS England Chair to stand down at the end of March

The chair of NHS England Richard Meddings has this week notified the Secretary of State that he will stand down from his role at the end of March.

In a message to NHS England staff today, he said that approaching three years in the role and having had discussions with the health secretary about what the NHS and social care will need over the next 10 years to make the shift to prevention, primary and community care a reality, he has decided that now is the right time for me to step down as chair.

Richard will have been in post for three years when he steps down in March 2025.

Since March 2022, NHS England has completed the merger of three organisations into one new NHS England, already saving almost £500 million to reinvest in patient care, delivered the first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and formally established integrated care boards, with work with them already testing new models of care for patients in both frailty and primary care.

Richard joined the NHS following over 30 years working in banking and financial services, as well as seven years on the HM Treasury board.

The Department of Health and Social Care will shortly advertise the role of chair to allow for an open and competitive process to take place, as well as the necessary parliamentary approvals.

Richard will continue to play a role in the creation of the 10 Year Health Plan over the coming months.

Richard Meddings, Chair of NHS England said: “As I approach the end of my first three-year term in the role, and having had discussions with the health secretary about what the NHS and social care will need over the next decade, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down as chair.

“This has been a very difficult decision. The role of NHS England chair has been one of the most personally satisfying, demanding and challenging positions I’ve ever had.

“I have been privileged to join ambulance night shifts, visit many hospitals, meet GPs and their teams in their busy practices, meet Boards of Trusts and ICBs, and hear directly from patients and their families. Each time I have visited a different part of the NHS, the efforts of staff, their compassion, dedication and skill, never cease to amaze me. It is one of the best parts of the job.

“The last few years have without doubt been some of the most testing for the service. But I am proud that, in the face of pressure on competing fronts, by working together we have delivered, and supported the wider NHS to deliver, a significant amount for patients.

“I will also continue to work on the 10 Year Health Plan over the coming months – I am clear that the plan is a significant opportunity to change the NHS, and the shifts set out by the government – to prevention, to primary and community care, and to digital – are the right long term goals.”

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive said: “I’d like to put on record my enormous gratitude to Richard for his dedication to the NHS and for his commitment to driving forward improvements and efficiencies in our services.

“For those of you who have worked closely with Richard, you will know that he has been open and honest about the challenges facing the NHS while also being a staunch defender and advocate of our frontline staff and everything they have delivered in the face of such huge pressure and increasing demand.

“He has been incredibly passionate about identifying, implementing and championing the solutions to the challenges that will help us to make the NHS fit for the future – from embracing the latest tech and innovations including the NHS App, genomic medicine and cancer vaccines to new models of care. I am personally grateful for the unwavering support he has given to me and our executive team as we have navigated what has been one of the most difficult periods for the NHS, for our staff and for our patients.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “Richard has led the organisation through a period of significant internal change and unprecedented external challenges and has done so with the greatest dedication and integrity. From all of our conversations his commitment to the role has been evident.

“Those who have benefited from his leadership and stewardship of NHS England speak with warmth, affection and gratitude. I also want to say a personal thank you to Richard for the support he has given me and the ministerial team during our first months in office.”

Andrew Morris, Deputy Chair of NHS England said: “Richard has demonstrated a phenomenal grasp of the complexities of the NHS. The extensive skills and experience he has brought to the Board have been energising and inspirational and his leadership has been pivotal in strengthening the Board’s oversight of operational issues, with a relentless drive on making progress against constitutional standards. Last year performance on the key standards improved for the first time since 2015.

“Under Richard’s chairmanship, the Board has developed several key strategies including on the all important workforce, digital and primary care in addition to services for older people which when implemented will significantly modernise and improve care in England. He has always been focused on the signature moves the Board can make to enhance patient experience and the working lives of staff. His energy and visionary leadership will be sorely missed.”

Wol Kolade, Deputy Chair of NHS England said: “Richard has brought a wealth of experience, energy and incredible skill to the NHS England Board – his leadership has helped us to drive forward a wide range of improvements despite the health service facing significant pressure and huge challenges.

“I am very proud of everything the NHS has achieved under his strong leadership – it has not been an easy task but Richard has always delivered as well as being a huge defender of our staff and open about the difficulties ahead – he will be very much missed by the NHS.”

16 October 20214: Letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from Richard Meddings

17 October 2024: Letter to Richard Meddings from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care