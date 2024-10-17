MasterCraft Boat Company Hosts Successful Dealer Meeting at Tennessee Factory, Honoring Legacy and Ushering in a New Era of Innovation & Partnership

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the world's best-selling towboat brand, recently hosted a dynamic dealer meeting at its state-of-the-art factory in Tennessee, bringing together its dealer network for a day of education, celebration, and forward-looking announcements. The all-day event provided a structured experience for nearly 170 attendees, with stations focused on product education, company history, pricing strategies, product development, marketing insights, and a comprehensive tour of the factory. The highlight of the day was the unveiling of an exciting new product, signaling the start of an innovative new chapter for the brand.

To cap off the event, dealers gathered for a celebratory banquet that emphasized the camaraderie, resilience, and renewed energy within the MasterCraft family. “This meeting marks significant milestones for our brand: a new CEO, a new product, and a relatively new leadership team in Sales, Marketing, and Engineering. But just as importantly, we are surrounded by individuals who have dedicated decades to MasterCraft, embodying its spirit and contributing their passion and expertise year after year,” said Brad Nelson, MasterCraft Boat Chief Executive Officer and Director of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., in his keynote address. Nelson also emphasized MasterCraft’s continued commitment to innovation and strengthening relationships with its dealer network.

Honoring Excellence and Legacy

During the banquet, more than 50 prestigious awards were presented, including two lifetime service awards. The evening’s pinnacle moment came with the induction of legendary waterskiing icon Freddy Krueger into the MasterCraft Legends Club, MasterCraft’s hall of fame. The Legends Club honors athletes and ambassadors who have played a pivotal role in the brand’s success and embody its spirit. Freddy Krueger joins an elite group of only five members, celebrated for their profound impact on the sport, the brand, and the entire MasterCraft community.

The event also celebrated 28 dealers who achieved perfect scores on their Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) surveys, underscoring the dealer network’s commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences throughout the year.

Additional awards were presented for excellence in marketing, sales, and service for the West, South, Northeast, Midwest and International territories.

"We Build Memories" Campaign

At the heart of the event was an emphasis of MasterCraft’s new “We Build Memories” campaign, which serves as a reminder of the core mission behind the boats MasterCraft builds and sells. “Our boats are more than just products—they are the foundation for unforgettable moments with family and friends. Our owners create memories that last a lifetime, and those moments are woven into the fabric of their lives,” said Nelson.

Advancing into a New Era

The event was a celebration of MasterCraft’s deep legacy, but also a platform for showcasing the exciting changes on the horizon. With a new leadership, MasterCraft is doubling down on its commitment to progression, innovation, and excellence across every level of the company. Nelson reinforced this vision in his speech, stating, “We are focused on delivering high performance from the factory and deepening our relationships with our dealers as true partners in this journey.” At the meeting, attendees were introduced to a range of new innovations and upcoming products. They participated in on-water sessions to gain firsthand experience with the new products and ensure they are equipped to continue supporting MasterCraft’s vision.

“For over 20 years, I have had the pleasure of being associated with the brand MasterCraft, first as an athlete, then as a dealer, and now as a distributor. I must say that these past few days have been truly remarkable; I've felt so much positive energy within MasterCraft,” said Fred Traeger, a Dealer and International Distributor of MasterCraft in Switzerland. “The new team, along with some who have been around longer, are dynamic, motivated, and full of incredible energy. Their dedication is felt at every moment, and I am convinced that this synergy is a major asset for the brand's future,” Traeger said.

Jathan Koetje from Action Water Sports echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our team left MasterCraft’s annual dealer meeting energized and excited about what’s to come.” He added, “The opportunity to connect with other dealers and the MasterCraft team reinforced the strong sense of community and innovation that fuels the brand.”

The dealer meeting was met with gratitude, excitement, and renewed energy, underscoring MasterCraft’s unwavering commitment to its dealer network and its future. The event not only highlighted the company’s rich heritage but also set the tone for the next era of innovation, growth, and lasting impact.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com.

