U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Julie Fedorchak for North Dakota’s At-Large Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Julie Fedorchak to represent North Dakota’s At-Large Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Commissioner Julie Fedorchak has a lifelong history of public service in North Dakota and is committed to supporting job creators and workers across North Dakota in her next role as Congresswoman Fedorchak," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber's Regional team. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Commissioner Fedorchak and support her candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

"I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce, reflecting our shared commitment to supporting American business and economic growth,” said Fedorchak. “In Congress, I’ll work to cut red tape, lower taxes, and create more opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive."

##