EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at the Society of Neuro-Oncology’s 29th Annual Meeting, Houston

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. (EMTx) is proud to announce the acceptance by the Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) of its poster presenting DMG/DIPG pre-clinical results at SNO’s 29th annual conference. The results to be presented are based on a collaborative study by Michael Prados, MD and Tomoko Ozawa, MD, PhD at the University of California at San Francisco.“The results presented at this year’s conference are part of our humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application to the FDA“, stated Mr. Chris Rivera, chairman and CEO of EMTx. “The animal model data were a significant component requested by the FDA to demonstrate the beneficial effects of our A1A signal in the treatment of DMG/DIPG, an ultra-rare orphan disease condition that primarily affects children.” This work by EMTx has helped us to complete our submission of an application for HDE, which, if approved, will allow EMTx to begin to offer the Hælo system to the physician and patient community in the near future.“Our results, currently under peer-review, are expected to be published in the November/December 2024 time period. This follows the successful publication of clinical trial data concerning the treatment of glioblastoma in adults with our technology. Our presentation at SNO will provide educational information to physicians who treat CNS tumors,” stated Xavier Figueroa, PhD, senor vice-president at EMTx. “An HDE approval letter from the FDA will enable EMTx to market its therapeutic device throughout the US and provide physicians with a new tool for treating this deadly cancer.”About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human clinical results from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma (DMG), including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication using its proprietary A1A treatment signal emulating the mechanism of action of paclitaxel, a well-known and characterized chemotherapy agent. The company has submitted an application to the FDA for approval to treat U.S. patients diagnosed with DMG via the humanitarian device exemption (HDE) regulatory pathway and to commercialize this treatment product. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.About our ulRFE DeviceEMTx has developed a non-sterile, non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, battery-powered, portable investigational medical device that uses low to ultra-low level (DC-22kHz) frequencies to create and deliver specific electromagnetic fields that produce specific biological effects, including, e.g., increasing tubulin polymerization in numerous cancer models, emulating the effects of psychedelic drugs in mental health models and reducing pain sensations, among others. The system emits a low power magnetic field (< 100 mG) that can be applied locally or globally, depending on the type of therapeutic effect sought. Company Contact:Kyle Kingma - kingma@emulatetx.com

