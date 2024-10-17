GEORGIA, October 17 - For Immediate Release

Friday, October 11, 2024

Gov. Kemp Announces 107 Appointments to Boards, Authorities, and Commissions

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 107 appointments and reappointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

Georgia Maternal and Infant Health Advisory Commission

Keisha Callins is an accomplished obstetrician-gynecologist and public health expert with extensive experience in clinical practice, academic leadership, research, and community service. She holds a Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health from the University of Alabama. Currently, she serves as an OB-GYN at Community Health Care Systems in Georgia and holds multiple faculty appointments, including a professorship at Mercer University School of Medicine. Callins has held various leadership roles, including serving as the Chair of the National Advisory Council on the National Health Service Corps. Callins has received numerous awards and recognitions for her contributions, including the 2024 Ruth Hartley Mosely “Pioneer of Community Advancement” Award and the 2024 Macon Volunteer Clinic Healthcare Hero award. She is actively involved in various professional organizations and community initiatives, advocating for maternal and women's health, rural healthcare, and medical education. Additionally, she has published various research articles and contributed to discussions on healthcare policies, particularly in underserved communities.

Amanda “Shea” Evans is a board-certified neonatologist. She is a partner in Marietta Neonatology and currently serves as the Wellstar Health System Medical Director of Neonatal Intensive Care Services and the medical director of the Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Hospital. Evans completed her medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine and went on to complete her residency in Pediatrics and Fellowship in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. Throughout her career, Evans has been dedicated to advancing the care of high-risk infants in community-based hospitals. In addition to her clinical work, Evans is actively involved in hospital committees and initiatives. Evans has received several accolades, including the March of Dimes Heroes in Action Award. She is a proud member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is committed to the advancement of neonatal care.

Shannon Mayfield is a nurse midwife at Advanced Women’s Care Center, where she provides comprehensive care to women across various socioeconomic backgrounds. She specializes in cost-effective, patient-centered care; emphasizes education on maternal health; and collaborates with perinatology for high-risk cases. Mayfield received her education from Gordon State College, Clayton State College and University, and Frontier Nursing Academy. Previously, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Piedmont Henry. Her earlier roles include serving as a Certified Nurse Midwife at New Beginnings Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare and Life Cycle OB/GYN.

Monica Newton began her education at Auburn University studying pre-med psychology followed by medical school at Midwestern University in Chicago. While in Family Medicine residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she obtained a Master of Public Health in International Health. After residency, she began teaching at UAB-Selma Family Medicine Residency Program while completing a fellowship in obstetrics. Recognizing the overwhelming needs in her community, she completed a faculty fellowship in underserved medicine through the University of California-San Diego. Moved to action, she started a free clinic called "Family Doc in a Bus" with grant funding from the Alabama Department of Public Health and FEMA. She was elected by the community to serve on the Selma City Council and the Alabama Academy of Family Physicians as a regional vice president. After serving 11 years as an associate professor of family medicine, Newton moved with her family to Gainesville, Georgia, and joined the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. To meet the current challenges in health care, Newton completed a master’s in population health from Thomas Jefferson University in 2016.

Marlo Vernon is an associate professor at the Georgia Prevention Institute, with an appointment in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, and memberships with the Georgia Cancer Center, the Institute for Public and Preventive Health, and the Georgia Prevention Institute. She is the Principal Investigator and developer of VidaRPM – a remote self-monitoring application for blood pressure and mental health. Additionally, Vernon is the Project Director of Mothers Informed Lactation Knowledge and Support (MILKS) and the Co-Project Director for Access to Services for Pregnant and Postpartum Persons in Northeast Georgia (ASPiriNG).

Padmashree “Champa” Woodham is a professor in the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, MFM Fellowship Program Director at the Medical College of Georgia, and Director of the Regional Perinatal Center at Wellstar MCG Health. She received her bachelor’s degree from Emory University in 2001. She attended Emory University School of Medicine to complete her MD and remained at Emory to finish her Internship and Residency in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2009. Woodham went on to complete a fellowship in Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Woodham joined the faculty of Mercer School of Medicine at the Medical Center Atrium Health Navicent in Macon as the Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine in August 2012, where she spent the first 10 years of her career. During that time, Woodham served numerous leadership roles, including Director of the Regional Perinatal Center, Chair of the Finance Council, and Vice Chair of the Atrium Health Navicent Leadership Council. Among her various honors and achievements, she received the ACOG/CREOG National Faculty Award. Woodham was the 2022-2023 President of the Georgia OBGYN Society. She provides high-risk obstetric care to patients with a range of complex maternal and fetal conditions. Her research involves predictive markers for preeclampsia and techniques to better predict growth restriction on fetal ultrasound.

Georgia Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Advisory Board

Woodrow W. Blue, Jr is the Chief of Police for the City of Forsyth. He has over 44 years of law enforcement experience and over 40 years as a Chief of Police. Blue began his career in law enforcement with the Hahira Police Department, where he was appointed Chief of Police at the age of 26. In September of 2000, he accepted the position of Deputy Police Chief of the City of Milledgeville and, in 2002, he was appointed Police Chief. He has also served as Chief of Police for the City of Eastpoint and for the City of Donaldsonville. Blue graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He is a 2003 graduate of the Georgia Command College, Class 8, and a 2004 graduate of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program. Blue has served as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, is a former member of the Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies, and has served on the Peace Officer Standard and Training Board as the Georgia Association Chief of Police representative. Blue and his wife, Elese, have two kids and three grandchildren.

Derick Corbett is the senior vice president of external affairs at Pull-A-Part, where he oversees all government and regulatory affairs, compliance, and community relations work for Pull-A-Part’s 37 facilities in the 16 states it serves. Upon graduating from the University of Georgia with degrees in political science and economics, Corbett began what would become a 20 year career in public service. Corbett served with Congressman John Linder from October 2000 to December 2010, holding various positions on his Congressional staff and campaign staff, including communications director, deputy chief of staff, and chief of staff. In 2010, he served as campaign manager for Rob Woodall and went on to become Congressman Woodall’s chief of staff and campaign manager until 2020. He currently serves as a board member for the Georgia Recycling Association, the State Recycling Association of Alabama, and the Recycling Association of North Carolina. Corbett also serves as Chairman of the Automotive Recycling Committee for the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, the largest international recycling trade association in the world. Corbett is a member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Energy and Natural Resources and Government Affairs Committees.

John “Herb” Cranford, Jr. is the District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, comprised of Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup Counties. Cranford was born and raised in Coweta County and is a third generation prosecutor. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. During law school, Cranford worked as a judicial clerk for the Honorable W. Homer Drake, Jr. of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia and then as an intern for the Coweta Circuit District Attorney's Office. Upon graduating law school, he was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in the same office, working in Carroll County and Coweta County. In February 2018, Governor Nathan Deal appointed him as District Attorney to fill the remainder of his predecessor’s term and he has since been re-elected twice. Cranford has received recognition for his focus on prosecuting criminal street gangs, including obtaining the first guilty verdict in a gang trial in the Coweta Judicial Circuit. In 2021, he was appointed by the Supreme Court of Georgia to serve on the State Bar’s Disciplinary Board and he was elected by his fellow Georgia District Attorneys to serve as Treasurer for the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia and the Georgia representative to the National District Attorneys Association.

Harshida Davis is the group risk manager-Atlanta for Enterprise Holdings Inc., which does business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, and Commute with Enterprise. In her role, she oversees the Risk Management Department. After earning her bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Geneseo with a major in sociology and psychology, she started with Enterprise in 2001 as a rental management trainee and was promoted to the risk management department in 2002. Before joining the Atlanta group in 2019, Davis managed risk programs for Enterprise Truck Rental in North Carolina; Enterprise on the southside of Chicago and northwest Indiana; Enterprise, Alamo, and National at O’Hare and Midway; and all divisions in southwest Florida. In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Davis is also a member of the Georgia Auto Theft Intelligence Council and most recently spearheaded the addition of the Top Investigator of the Year-Crimes against property and Top Investigator of the Year-Crimes against persons awards at the annual ASIS Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Dedicated to her community, Davis has sat on the board of the Literacy Council of the Gulf Coast and was a leader on the Go Red for Women Committee for the American Heart Association – Gulf Coast. Davis and her husband, Jon, have two children and reside in Atlanta.

Scott Goss is a senior manager of Geico’s Special Investigation Unit. He attended Georgia State University and studied criminal justice. Later, he attended Reinhardt College and studied business administration. He lives in Carnesville with his wife and family.

Stacey Ellis Hodges takes an active role in Jim Ellis Automotive. Hodges has been working in the dealership in a full-time capacity since graduating with a bachelor’s in marketing from Georgia Southern University in 1999. Initially, her summer jobs involved administrative positions from accounting to cashiering. Once she returned from college in Statesboro, her full-time career began as a service advisor for the Audi and Porsche brands. Hodges soon moved into Audi sales, then transitioned into management. She has been a general manager for Saab, Mazda, and Maserati brands at Jim Ellis, becoming a vice president of Audi Atlanta in 2015. Today, Ellis oversees the automotive group’s directors, keeping her close to the operations as a whole and up to date on technologies and processes for the dealership group. She also serves as a corporate officer over the Company’s associated business entities. Hodges and her husband, Greg, reside in Cumming. She is actively involved in her children’s schools, recreational activities, their local church, and various charities.

Chip Koplin has over 35 years of experience in the scrap recycling and used auto parts industries. He is the government and public affairs manager for the southeast region of Radius Recycling (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries), focusing on metals recycling, steel manufacturing, and auto parts recovery. Previously, he served as Vice President of External Affairs at Pull-A-Part, LLC and worked for 23 years at Macon Iron & Paper Stock, a multi-generation family business before its sale to Schnitzer Steel Industries. Koplin has also co-owned General Steel Company and Commercial Doors and Associates. He is deeply involved in trade associations, including the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, where he serves as chair of the Material Theft Subcommittee and has held various leadership roles. Koplin is also a past president and founding board member of the Georgia Recyclers Association. His extensive board involvement includes the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Stonecrest Industrial Council, and various other organizations. He is a 2009 Graduate of Leadership Georgia, a 2012 program chair, and a member of the Georgia Professional Lobbyists Association. Koplin attended Georgia State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate. He and his two children reside in Atlanta.

Josh Lamb serves as the director of administrative services of the Department of Public Safety. In his role, he oversees the Office of Professional Standards, the Human Resources Division, the Public Information Office, and Legislative Affairs. Previously, he served as the chief of staff. Lamb began his law enforcement career as a Special Agent with the Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force in 1996. In 1999, he joined the Georgia State Patrol after he graduated from the 74th Georgia State Patrol Trooper School. Throughout his career, he has served as Corporal at Post 11 – Hinesville; Sergeant in Post 45 – Statesboro; and Sergeant First Class at Post 45, Post 16 - Helena and Post 18 - Reidsville. Lamb also spent eight years as a member of the State of Georgia SWAT team. He served as lieutenant in the Planning and Research Unit where he created departmental policy, assisted in planning special events such as the 2018 National College Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII, and worked on legislative affairs such as the distracted driving law. Lamb has been the Director of Training, SWAT Team Commander, Executive Officer to the Deputy Commissioner, and Chief of Staff. Lamb holds a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He also attended the 259th Session of the FBI National Academy. Lt. Colonel Lamb and his wife, Alison, have two daughters.

Scott Poole earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Berry College in 1994 before attending Georgia State University College of Law. While in law school, he completed internships with Superior Court Judge Stanley Gault and Fulton Senior Superior Court Judge William Daniel. After graduating, Scott served as an Assistant District Attorney in Cherokee County from 1997 to 2008, handling a range of cases from theft to murder and successfully prosecuting the county’s first racketeering case under the Georgia RICO statute. In 2008, he joined the Appalachian Judicial Circuit as Senior Assistant District Attorney in Pickens County, managing the office and focusing on severe cases like violent offenses and drug trafficking. Scott built a reputation as an effective litigator and teacher, instructing drug prosecutors through the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia and being certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. In January 2013, he transitioned to private practice, co-founding Grisham & Poole, P.C. Recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2021, he was appointed Municipal Court Judge for the City of Ball Ground in 2022. He and his wife, Jennifer, have one daughter and reside in Ball Ground.

Rick Redd has been employed with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NCIB) as a special agent since 2018, where he covers the State of Georgia. Prior to working for the NICB, Redd retired as Detective Sergeant of the Marietta Police Department after 30 years of service, mostly spent in the Investigative Services Division. He is currently the president of the Georgia Auto Theft Intelligence Council, past president of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (southeast chapter), and a board member of the International Association of Special Investigation Units. Redd resides with his wife of 40 years in Canton.

Matthew Rollins serves on the Superior Court of the Paulding Judicial Circuit, appointed by Governor Kemp in March 2024. He previously served as the District Attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit and as an Assistant District Attorney in the same office. Rollins served four years on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he attended Kennesaw State University, where he received his bachelor’s in political science, and Mercer Law School, where he received his J.D. An active member of his community, Rollins is a member of the Dallas Lodge, the Paulding Rotary Club, and the Paulding Bar Association. Rollins and his wife, Minna, have one child and live in Acworth

Lori Silverman attended Tulane University in New Orleans LA where she majored in Spanish. Upon graduating from Tulane, Silverman received her J.D. from Emory University. After graduating from Emory, she began working for the Fulton County Public Defender. She then worked in private practice for many years. Silverman volunteered with the Consumer Action Center for five years before becoming the director in 2013.

Lenn Wood is the Sheriff of Coweta County. He has dedicated over 40 years to law enforcement, starting with the Newnan Police Department before joining the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. His extensive career includes roles in Patrol, Investigations, School Resource, Training, Jail, and Court Services. His transparency initiatives include working with international broadcast projects like Investigative ID and "On Patrol Live" to build trust with the community. He has also led efforts against human trafficking, improving victim recognition and collaborating with state and federal agencies. His emphasis on comprehensive training—requiring officers to complete at least forty hours of continuing education annually—demonstrates his dedication to maintaining high-performance standards.

State Board of Occupational Therapy

Betsy McDaniel is the Chair of the Department of Rehabilitation Science and Fitness at Middle Georgia State University. McDaniel holds a master’s degree in health & human performance from Georgia College and State University, along with dual associate degrees and a bachelor’s degree from Middle Georgia State University. At Middle Georgia State University, she has served as Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program Director and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator, where she has been instrumental in overseeing curriculum development, faculty management, and maintaining program accreditation. McDaniel has developed and enhanced various OTA courses. She is actively involved in university committees and professional associations, including the American Occupational Therapy Association and the Georgia Occupational Therapy Association. Additionally, McDaniel maintains her clinical skills as a PRN Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at Southwest Georgia Rehab.

State Workforce Development Board

Lindsay Hill serves as the senior vice president of human resources at Georgia Power, where she spearheads initiatives in talent management; diversity, equity and inclusion; labor relations; safety; facilities; and HR delivery. Hill is a member of Georgia Power’s Management Council. Since joining Georgia Power in 2001, she has served as vice president of human resources at Southern Company Gas and HR director at Georgia Power. In addition to her professional responsibilities, Hill is active in the community. She is the president and CEO of the board for Bright Generations Childcare Centers and serves on the boards of the Atlanta Women’s Foundation and the Atlanta Ballet. Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing from Valdosta State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Troy University. She was named a 2023 Valdosta State University Distinguished Alumni recipient, and she is a 2024 participant in Leadership Georgia.

Amy Jordon is the chief nursing officer currently overseeing Advent Health Redmond and the southeast region. In this role, Jordon manages care integration, performance improvement, and nursing education while collaborating on regional and system-wide initiatives. She is focused on clinical workforce planning and academic partnerships to enhance the clinician pipeline and improve care delivery across the network. Since 2005, she has held CNO roles at Advent Health Gordon and Advent Health Murray, showcasing a deep expertise in nursing leadership and patient care. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from the University of West Georgia.

State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors

Omar Ali was reappointed.

State Commission on Family Violence

Michael Moore is the Madison County Sheriff. Moore began his law enforcement career at the Clarke County Jail. In 2003, he graduated from the Northeast Georgia Police Academy as a certified peace officer and began as a deputy sheriff with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office until he was elected sheriff in 2016. Moore has earned more than 1400 total law enforcement training hours throughout his career. He became a member of the Neese Sanford Volunteer Fire Department at age 18 and then transferred to the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department where he worked to the rank of Captain. Moore is a member of the Madison County Rotary Club and the Madison County Board of Education Governance Committee for Madison County Middle School. A Madison County business owner, Moore owned and operated Moore’s Trucking and Moore Tire in Colbert. He and his wife, Toni, reside in Colbert and have four children.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Sam Couvillon is the Mayor of Gainesville, Georgia and a partner with Norton Insurance. At Norton, he is the area president of the Benefits Department. Couvillon began his insurance career in 2002 with New England Financial as both a financial planner and employee benefits agent. Holding true to the values of Norton, he is very involved in the community. In addition to serving as mayor, Couvillon serves on numerous boards in the community. He previously served on the city council serving Ward 1 from 2014-2021. Couvillon received his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Margie, have two children.

Michael Persley is the Chief of Police for the City of Albany. He was promoted to Chief on May 23, 2015. Persley has been employed with the Albany Police Department for 30 years and has held numerous positions within the department. He was previously the gang unit commander, east district police commander, and assistant commander of the Albany-Dougherty Metro SWAT Team where he has served as an entry team member, assistant team leader, team leader, and negotiations commander. His other assignments have included working in narcotics, general, and gang investigations. Persley has a master’s degree in administration/justice and security from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University. Persley has over 2800 hours of basic and advanced police training. He is a graduate of the IACP Leadership in Police Organization and the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command. Persely is a member of the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police, where he serves as a district representative, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he serves on the board of directors. He serves on several community boards and committees, including Stop the Violence and the Dougherty County Rotary Club. Persley is retired from the Georgia Army National Guard after serving for over 22 years. He served on deployments to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Mikki Quinones serves as the division commander for Houston County E-911, with a distinguished career spanning over three decades in public safety communications. She began her career in 1991 as one of the first civilian personnel at Houston County E-911 and, by 1994, she had advanced to shift supervisor. In 2000, Quinones became the 911 operations coordinator, where she spearheaded the implementation of a countywide CAD system and an 800MHz radio system. Quinones is a certified peace officer and has led multi-million-dollar projects, including the redesign of the 911 center and the upgrade of the 800MHz system. She was instrumental in achieving CALEA accreditation for Houston County E-911, which has since earned four reaccreditations. In 2021, she was promoted to captain and completed NENA's Center Manager Certification Program and the Georgia 911 Director's Academy. She is a certified instructor with Peace Officer Standards and Training and also serves as an emergency medical dispatch instructor. Beyond her professional work, she is a member of the Houston County Department of Family and Children Services Board. She and her husband, Manny, have three children and two grandchildren.

State Rehabilitation Council

Juliet Hardeman, Jerry Haywood, Kathryn Hearn, and Joy Norman were reappointed.

Georgia Driver’s Education Commission

Andrea Daniel currently serves as the president of Athens Technical College. She has served the College for over 27 years. Daniel began her career working in the office of Senator Sam Nunn and supported the work of the Armed Services Committee. She went on to work as a senior planning analyst for the Atlanta Regional Commission on projects such as the Outer Loop Study, Vision 2020 Education Stakeholder Committee, planning and zoning studies, and Olympic Transportation Planning. Daniel has completed the Executive Leadership Academy of the Technical College System of Georgia and she is a graduate of L.E.A.D. Athens Class of 2008. She has also completed the Georgia Tech Annual Basic Economic Development Course, and the Georgia Regional Academy for Economic Development Essentials of Economic Development course. In January 2020, Daniel was elected and nominated by a group of her peers to serve on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees. For her efforts in demonstrating excellence, creativity and success in business and furthering the goals or other professional women, Daniel was presented the Athena Award in February 2020. In November 2020, she received the Elbert County Native Citizen Award during the annual meeting of the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce. Daniel has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Lander University, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia, and a PhD in business administration specializing in organizational leadership from Northcentral University. She and her husband, Sterling, have one daughter.

Sexual Offender Risk Review Board

Mindy Ackerman, Jerry Bruce, J. Robert Frederick, Katie Gropper, James Morton and Bert Reeves were reappointed.

Elizabeth Bigham has been a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for 17 years. Currently, she works in GBI’s Office of Special Investigations in the Cold Case Unit. For most of her career with the GBI, she was assigned to the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), conducting over 600 criminal investigations involving child exploitation. Bigham received a bachelor’s in criminology from Florida State University and has used her degree to instruct others at conferences in Georgia and around the world. Bingham has also provided expert testimony to General Assembly study committees and Georgia state courts.

Meghan Thurmond serves as a victim advocate at the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office. In this role, she has supported victims and witnesses, managed crime victim compensation referrals, and worked towards becoming a nationally certified advocate. She is passionate about advocating on behalf of victims, especially those unable to voice their needs. She began her career in 2007 at the Cobb County Solicitor General’s Office as a traffic secretary, where she supported staff in a 100 person office to ensure traffic compliance. In 2017, she became a judicial administrative assistant at the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, providing her with extensive experience in case management and fostering professional relationships.

Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities

Wesley Ford, Lisa Newbern, and Sharia Stripling were reappointed.

Jessica Cowell is from Columbus, Georgia. She earned her G.E.D. after attending Central High School. She went to Columbus State University to study theatre.

Dayna Holbel is an educational consultant and member of the Education Transition Team at the Emory Autism Center. In her role, she works closely with students, parents, and school personnel to support successful post-secondary outcomes for autistic students through the Individual Transition to Adulthood (ITAP) project. Holbel received her bachelor’s in English and history from the University of Michigan, and her master’s degree in education in transition specialist and special education from Wayne State University. She also has experience working in Fulton County Schools as a transition services teacher and currently operates a tutoring company called Wonder Tree Tutoring.

Tais Keyser is a stay-at-home mom and advocate for disability rights and awareness. Two of her children are differently abled. She has worked with Unlock GA, a broad-based coalition whose mission is to expand and enhance home and community-based services to support Georgians with developmental disabilities.

Brook Kubik is a part-time instructor at the University of North Georgia, teaching primarily chemistry, biology, and environmental science to undergraduate students through the online eCore platform. Previously, she was an analytical research chemist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of West Georgia, a master’s in chemistry and a C.P.H. in Epidemiology from Georgia State University, and an Ed.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University. Kubik is a mother of five children ages 18 and under, three of whom are differently abled. After having children with various intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, and experiencing first-hand the lack of services and needs that we have in our communities, her passion has turned to providing support and education to disability families within her community and state. Currently, Kubik is a parent advisory board member at the Marcus Autism Center and works with Georgia Swimming LSC/USA Swimming to bring inclusive competitive and learning opportunities to athletes of all abilities across the State of Georgia.

Crystal St. Pierre-Stackpole is a dedicated special education teacher and community volunteer in Lafayette, Georgia. St. Pierre-Stackpole is committed to serving her local community, particularly those with special needs. Her career spans a variety of roles in education, including teaching nature-based pre-K, middle school resource classes, and high school vocational instruction. Currently, she works with elementary students with autism. Before she began teaching, St. Pierre-Stackpole worked in Chattanooga, Tennessee with local nonprofits as a volunteer coordinator, event planner, and outdoor educator. She has also worked as a CNA and home health worker while pursuing her education at Dalton State College. Inspired by her personal experiences supporting her brother, who has Down syndrome, she passionately advocates for families navigating special education and state services. St. Pierre-Stackpole actively participates in advocacy events, helping families understand their rights and connect with necessary resources. Her commitment to service and advocacy reflects her belief in the power of every individual's voice and the need for collective advocacy.

Jennifer Snyder is an outreach and advocacy coordinator for Living Independence for Everyone (LIFE ). In her role, she works to help people with significant disabilities transition from nursing homes and other institutions to home and community-based residences. She resides in Chatham County.

Leslie Kate Thornton advocates for the human and civil rights of all people and equality for people with disabilities, especially in employment. She has spent several years working as a social media content developer. Thornton is passionate about community engagement and empowering individuals to make a positive impact. She resides in St. Mary's, Georgia.

Dave Ward is the president & CEO of Tommy Nobis Center, bringing over 30 years of nonprofit experience. He previously served as executive vice president at the Wounded Warrior Project, executive director at Big Brothers Big Sisters, and regional director at Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also held a role at Best Buddies International and was a licensed psychotherapist. Ward is a Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020 graduate and a Governor-appointed member of the Georgia Employment First Council. He served as president of the Georgia Association of Training, Employment and Supports (GATES) from 2019-2023 and was nominated for the Turknett Leadership Group's 2018 Leadership Character Award. He holds a bachelor’s in sociology and criminal justice and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling. Ward resides in Kennesaw with his family.

State Water Well Standards Advisory Council

Clayton Wayne McKinnon, Sr. was reappointed.

Board of Human Services

Douglas Aldridge, Jr., David Barbee, Monica Walters, and Rochard White were reappointed.

Board of Control for Southern Regional Education

Greg Dozier and Matthew Dubnik were reappointed.

Board of Early Care and Learning

Kristin Morrissey and Cristina Washell were reappointed.

Kristy Beam will now serve as the Fourth Congressional District Representative.

Jennifer Bennecke will now serve as the Sixth Congressional District Representative.

Karla Zisook will now serve as the Fifth Congressional District Representative.

Maria Franklin is a board-certified behavior analyst with a strong educational background and work experience in behavior analysis and support. She earned a graduate certificate in behavior analysis from Florida Institute of Technology in May 2023 and holds a master’s in applied psychology (developmental psychology) and a bachelor’s in psychology from Liberty University. Currently, Franklin works as a board-certified behavior analyst at North Georgia Autism Center, where she develops individualized therapeutic plans and conducts initial client assessments. Her previous roles include registered behavior technician at the same center providing one-on-one ABA therapy and various positions such as behavior support clinician and field trip coordinator. Franklin also served as a motor transport operator in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Joyce Freeman is the early childhood care and education program chair and a full-time ECCE instructor at West Georgia Technical College(WGTC). In 2016, Freeman began her career at WGTC as an early childhood care and education adjunct instructor. Previously, she was a lead teacher, trainer, and supervisor at Western Arkansas Child Development and served as a lead teacher and assistant director at Early Head Start Child and Family Services. Freeman holds a Master of Arts in teaching early childhood from Arkansas Tech University, a Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, and an Associate of Arts in early childhood education from Carl Albert University. Some of her notable accomplishments include serving on a workgroup writing team to revise the workforce knowledge competencies for program administrators and education leaders, implementing the federal work-study program at WGTC, and serving as a certified trainer in first aid/CPR and child protection. She is an active member of the Southern Early Childhood Association.

Karen Jones has been an educator for 27 years and is currently employed with Houston County School District as a program specialist. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, she holds advanced degrees from Valdosta State University and Columbus State University. She has worked as a preschool teacher, elementary school teacher, and district-level administrator. She worked in New York, Germany, South Carolina, and Nebraska before arriving back home in Georgia. She has a wealth of knowledge in the field of early childhood education, special education, educational leadership, and curriculum. Jones has served as a member on the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency (MGCCA) Health Advisory team, Middle Georgia RESA Preschool Consortium Lead, and an instructor for MGRESA Dyslexia Endorsement Cohort. She is passionate about improving the outcomes of young children and supporting their families with early intervention resources.

Sylvia Washington is a pediatrician with a background in clinical practice, academia, and community service. Board-certified in general pediatrics since 2011, she completed her Pediatric Residency at Mercer University Medical Center in 2010 and holds a Doctor of Medicine from New Jersey Medical School. Washington graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Howard University. She has served as a general pediatrician at Atrium Health Floyd Pediatrics since 2013, where she also chaired the Department of Pediatrics and directed the Reach Out and Read Program. Her previous roles include similar positions at East Albany Pediatric and Adolescent Center. Washington contributes to medical education as a preceptor for various institutions and has been involved in significant publications and research. Active in community service, she holds leadership roles with the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and engages in medical missions and youth outreach programs.

State Board of Examiners for Speech Pathology and Audiology

Douglas Mattox was reappointed.

Council on American Indian Concerns

Heidi Altman, Paul Brannen, Nealie McCormick, and Royce McCrary were reappointed.

Maureen Meyers is a senior archaeologist with New South Associates, Inc. in Stone Mountain. She is an expert on pre-contact Native Americans of the southeast and has researched extensively on Native American settlement, households, ceramics, and fiber production. She is also an expert on archaeological field safety, sexual harassment and assault, and disability in archaeology. She received her bachelor’s from Radford University in Virginia, her master’s from the University of Georgia, and a Ph. D from the University of Kentucky. Meyers has over two dozen publications, many focused on her work on Mississippian period Native American mound sites in southwestern Virginia and north Georgia. She is the past president of the Southeastern Archaeological Conference, where she created partnerships with public outreach groups, scholarships for tribal and HBCU students, instituted organizational policy for addressing sexual harassment, and helped create and pass an image policy regarding Native American burial remains and associated objects.

Frank Williams is a full professor with tenure at Georgia State University, specializing in biological anthropology. He received his bachelor’s from the University of Florida and his master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Prior to coming to Georgia State University, he was a postdoctoral research assistant at Pennsylvania State University. Williams teaches courses in forensic anthropology, human paleontology, human osteology, statistical methods, and primate behavioral ecology. In 2020, he was the recipient of the University Faculty Award for Undergraduate Mentored Research in Policy, Entrepreneurship, Education, and Social Sciences. Williams has published extensively on reconstructing Neandertal diets using dental microwear, vertebral osteoarthritis, paleopathology, fossil primates, and dental morphology. He has received two U.S. Fulbright awards, a Fulbright Specialist Award to the University of Calgary, Canada (2014), and a Fulbright Core Scholars Award to the Royal Museum of Central Africa, Belgium (2016). He has previously served as director of undergraduate studies, department chair of anthropology, NAGRA coordinator, and faculty associate for tenure-track faculty development and review for the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia State University.

Georgia Real Estate Commission

Edward Lee Dollar was reappointed.

Georgia Board of Dentistry

Glenn Maron was reappointed.

Georgia Joint Defense Commission

Henry Childs, John L. Eunice, III, Peter Jones, and Al Konetzni were reappointed.

Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission

Kevin Tanner was reappointed as chairman.

Karen Bailey, Jason Downey, Nora Haynes, Miriam Shook, Sarah Vinson, DeJuan White, and Michael Yochelson were reappointed.

Melanie Dallas is the CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health and a licensed professional counselor with 35 years of experience in behavioral health. Throughout her career she has held roles in crisis stabilization, mobile crisis assessment, and in-home care, working with children, families, and adults in both the public and private sectors. Dallas specializes in trauma and attachment issues. In 2019, she served on the Appalachian Regional Commission Substance Abuse Advisory Council and is currently the chair of the Policy Committee for the Georgia Association of Community Service Boards. Dallas holds a bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Kentucky and a master’s in counseling from Georgia State University. She has worked as a military family life consultant with the Department of Defense and helped develop a network of clinicians for the Georgia Army National Guard and Georgia State Defense Force. She has contributed to Georgia co-response programs, is trained in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), and leads a CISM team within her agency.

Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Advisory Council

Walker Dalton is the executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Previously, he served as the Savannah College of Art and Design’s director of content, where he led a team of creatives that produced art, fashion, and documentary films. Before moving to Savannah, he was a producer for 10 years on Jay Leno’s Garage and, for five years, served in NBC Universal’s digital marketing department. In 2017, Dalton earned an Emmy nomination for Jay Leno’s Garage. His leadership as the film commissioner for the region around Savannah, Georgia is reinforced by his 25 years of entertainment industry experience.

Maria Guerra-Stoll is the president and CEO of PAM Studios and founder of GSB Architects + Interiors Inc. She began her career in film studio design working at Tyler Perry Studios in 2007 and has since overseen projects for major clients including Netflix and AT&T. Guerra-Stoll's firm has extensive experience in designing entertainment facilities across the U.S. and internationally. She founded PAM Studios LLC, focused on fostering local talent and providing production facilities in Rome, Georgia. A native of Caracas, Venezuela, she graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a Bachelor of Architecture. She has also completed two MBE programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Guerra-Stoll serves as an executive board member of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce. She served as chairman of the Board of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Guerra-Stoll is a former board member of the Georgia Latino Film Festival, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, and the YWCA.

Pamela Thompson has been the owner-operator of Dillard House Stables since 1989. Along with her crew of experienced trail guides, she strives to keep the horseback riding tradition alive. Thompson’s lifetime of experience with horses and 25 years in the “trail riding” business allows her the opportunity to offer a safe and enjoyable horseback ride for every level rider. Additionally, she serves as president of the Dillard Tourism Association and as a camera-ready liaison for Rabun County to the Georgia film industry.

Scott Votaw is the Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy. With over 25 years of experience working for production companies including Saban, Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd., and others, Votaw has a deep knowledge base of film production, 2D/3D animation, special FX, motion capture, and post-production. With a decade of experience in education, he also holds expertise in current and trending production needs, training educational circular creation, and workforce development. As an international consultant with CSV-Consulting, Votaw worked for studio infrastructure providers, workforce development, and emerging technology companies within the film and entertainment production sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to this, Votaw supported efforts to grow the film and TV production industry in Georgia by maintaining a highly trained and industry-standard workforce by creating/advising some of the most successful educational programs globally.

State Board of Registration of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers

Azfar Haque, Jimmy Lydon, and Tyler Wood were reappointed.

Division on Family and Children Services State Advisory Board

Pam Clayton is the vice president of Quality Advancement & Regulatory Affairs at the Georgia Health Care Association. In her role, Clayton supports members in regulatory compliance and quality improvement, building strong relationships with stakeholders at all levels. She previously held various leadership roles at Ethica Health and Retirement Communities, where she developed and implemented strategic initiatives in skilled nursing and ancillary services. She holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Covenant College and an Associate of Science in nursing from Dalton College. An active member of several professional organizations, Clayton serves on the American Health Care Association’s Quality Cabinet and co-chairs the AHCA/NCAL Quality Committee.

Belinda Davis is the senior field operations manager of the southeast area at the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC). Davis began her career with the GDC in 1991 as an accounting technician at Burruss Correctional Training Center (CTC). In 1997, Davis was promoted to business manager of Burruss CTC, and, later that year, she was promoted to deputy warden of administration at Metro State Prison. In 2003, Davis transferred to Georgia Diagnostic & Classification Prison to serve as the deputy warden of administration. In 2005, Davis was promoted to superintendent at McEver Probation Detention Center. In 2008, she was promoted to warden of Dooly State Prison. Before its closure, Davis was the warden of Metro State Prison and subsequently became the warden of Pulaski State Prison. Davis earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Mercer University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University. She has completed basic correctional officer training, basic management training, Corrections Leadership Institute, Warden’s Pre-Command, and Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. Davis is the chair of the Butts County DFACS Board.

Lesli Reece is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience. While she is retired now, she serves as the director of Fostering Together, a part of North Point Ministries that she has been involved in since 2011. She has also owned L & R Real Estate Services since 2009. Prior to her current endeavors, Reece spent 11 years at the Coca-Cola Company where she served in various roles, including corporate business development and director of US & Global Staffing. Based in Alpharetta, she is passionate about making a positive impact in her community and leveraging her extensive background in business and leadership to help people.

Georgie Behavior Analyst Licensing Board

Brandy Locchetta is an Assistant Professor and Applied Behavior Analysis Program Coordinator at the University of West Georgia. She holds a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education and Applied Behavior Analysis from Vanderbilt University, a master’s in early childhood special education from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor’s in early childhood education from Georgia State University. Locchetta's recent roles include serving as an editorial board member on topics in early childhood special education. Previously, she was adjunct faculty at York College of Pennsylvania and held leadership positions at the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. She has received notable awards such as the Leading the Pack Focused on the Future Award from the University of West Georgia and the Shores Award for Excellence in Teacher Education from Vanderbilt University.

Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce

Steven Gautney was reappointed.

Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists

Brent Herrin and Bridget Knowles were reappointed.

Georgia Commission on Civics Education

Wes Cantrell, Kurt Doehrman, Judy Teasley, and Randy Trammell were reappointed