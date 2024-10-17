FY26 Funding Estimates for Opening or Expanding Public Pre-K Programs – Survey Due by Friday, Nov. 8

If your school administrative unit (SAU) is opening or expanding a pre-K program in the 2025-2026 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your FY26 ED279 for children you enroll in these new or expanded pre-K programs in 2025. This means you will receive the funding for enrollment in the same year that you enroll the pre-K children, without a year delay.

If you are planning to start and/or expand public pre-K in the 2025-2026 school year and would like to receive an FY26 estimate pre-K allocation, please notify the Maine Department of Education (DOE) by completing the FY26 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Collection Form before Friday, November 8, 2024. There are three questions to be answered on the survey:

What is your SAU? (Choose your SAU from a drop-down list.) Do you have an existing pre-K program (FY25)? (Yes or No.) What is your SAU’s Pre-K Estimated Increase Count (new slots available in new or expanding programs)?

SAUs completing this form must also complete the Pre-K Program Application with the Office of Teaching and Learning’s Early Learning Team by April 30, 2025 and obtain program approval.

The FY26 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Collection Form is meant to capture the FY26 estimate for new and expanding pre-K program enrollment. The estimated student count data, in addition to the current (FY25) enrollment in an existing pre-K program, will be used to provide funding for the FY26 ED279. An SAU’s pre-K total enrollment number, as reported and verified on October 1, 2025, should match the combined existing and estimated increase total that was used to calculate funds in the ED279. After October 1, 2025, an adjustment, based on actual enrollment reported in NEO on October 1, 2025, will be made to the pre-K allocation assigned on the FY26 ED279. Please note that this may increase or decrease funding.

For more information about establishing or expanding a pre-K program, please check out the webpage on the topic, or contact Early Childhood Specialist Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.

For questions specific to FY26 ED279 estimates, please contact Donna Tiner at donna.tiner@maine.gov.