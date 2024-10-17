Attorney General Bonta Continues the Fight Against Organized Retail Crime with a New Law Enforcement Bulletin

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today unveiled a new law enforcement bulletin highlighting 10 new California Organized Retail Crime (ORC) bills that were signed into law by the Governor on August 16, 2024. These laws are essential tools to help law enforcement address organized retail crime in California. These laws will take effect on January 1, 2025, except for AB 1972, which took effect immediately on August 16, 2024.

“The only way we can take these criminals down is by beating them at their own game,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We need to be equally nimble, coordinated, organized—and then some. I am thankful for great partners like CHP, local law enforcement and district attorneys. We must be a united front that spans law enforcement, prosecutors, retailers, and online marketplaces. This bulletin summarizes the new laws that can be used as tools to fight organized retail crime head on.”

“The CHP’s organized retail theft investigation teams are making significant progress, dismantling criminal networks that target our retailer," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Their relentless efforts, strong partnerships with local businesses, and focus on community safety show that we are actively tackling organized theft head-on.”

The new laws summarized in the bulletin represent a comprehensive approach to addressing criminal behavior by focusing on the aggregation of related offenses. This means that when multiple offenses are committed that are connected in some way, they can be treated as a single, more serious violation. This provision aims to ensure that individuals who engage in a pattern of criminal activity are held accountable for the full extent of their actions.

Additionally, the new laws include different provisions that allow for arrests to be made under suitable conditions. This empowers law enforcement to take decisive action when they encounter situations that warrant an arrest. Furthermore, the legislation seeks to enhance penalties for significant thefts, reflecting a zero-tolerance stance on property crimes that have a substantial impact on victims and communities. By increasing the consequences for these serious offenses, the laws aim to deter individuals from engaging in such criminal behavior and to ensure that those who do are met with appropriate repercussions.



Overall, this legislation is a proactive measure that guarantees that individuals who violate the law will face suitable consequences for their actions. It underscores a commitment to maintaining order and protecting the rights and safety of citizens, while also addressing the complexities of criminal behavior in a more nuanced and effective manner.

A copy of the bulletin can be found here.