Western Cape on outcomes of Cabinet meeting held on 16 October 2024

On Wednesday, 16 October 2024, Premier Alan Winde chaired a regular meeting of the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) Cabinet.

The Premier reflected on recent oversight visits he carried out in the Klein Karoo, Cape Winelands and Cape Town, “You can feel the pressure across our frontline services. Nurses, teachers, and social workers are having to work under incredibly difficult conditions amid budget cuts we were forced to make due to the higher than expected nationally negotiated public service wage increase. We must offer them support wherever we can. We all owe them a huge debt of gratitude for what they do every day for our residents.”

Basket of educator posts

The provincial Cabinet received an update on the impact of the national fiscal emergency on the education sector.

Despite having to make drastic cuts of R2.5 billion to the province's education budget to mitigate the impact of the fiscal emergency, the Western Cape still faces a R3.8 billion funding shortfall over the next 3 years. Cabinet further noted that this is a national crisis, affecting all provinces.

Cabinet noted that very difficult decisions have had to be made to protect education outcomes as far as possible. Cabinet resolved that there are, however, non-negotiables as it navigates the challenges. The Western Cape Education Department will not implement cuts to frontline education services in the following areas:

School feeding programmes

Learner transport

School furniture, textbooks, stationery

Cabinet noted that there have been extensive engagements with organised labour, school governing bodies and other stakeholders to explain the situation.

Premier Winde said, “The WCG is committed to exploring all options to ease the burden on the province’s public education system and to fight for our teachers.” Provincial Minister of Education, David Maynier acknowledged the serious challenges facing the education sector generally. “We are working round the clock to stabilise the situation.” The department is talking to teachers' unions regularly to avert disruptions to the education system.

Cabinet urged labour unions and other stakeholders to work with the WCG, and not against it to find solutions.

Public service wage negotiations

Cabinet resolved that the provincial government would support a 0% wage increase for public servants and politicians for the next 3 financial years, given South Africa’s severely constrained financial environment. Current proposals by labour unions are unaffordable and will have a detrimental impact on provinces if their demand for a 12% increase is agreed to.

The Department of the Premier and Provincial Treasury consulted the Department of Public Service and Administration on the province’s stance over salary adjustments. The Premier noted, “Trade unions should be realistic and consider the country’s difficult fiscal situation. Continuous above-inflation wage increases are unaffordable. We are experiencing the impact of the 2023/24 salary adjustments on our core services. Essentially it is our residents, particularly the most vulnerable who are being hit the hardest by budget cuts we are having to make to fund the shortfall caused by the outcome of the last round of negotiations.”

Establishment of Infrastructure Ministerial Committee

Cabinet resolved to begin the process of establishing an Infrastructure Ministerial Committee.

To ensure effective governance and successful implementation of the province’s Growth For Jobs (G4J) strategy and the draft 2050 Infrastructure Framework, the Infrastructure Ministerial Committee will be a sub-committee of Cabinet responsible for coordinating, optimising, and overseeing the implementation of infrastructure planning and delivery.

Premier stressed that to achieve optimal economic growth and job creation, infrastructure development is a critical building block to sustained economic growth.

Condolences over the passing of Tito Mboweni

Cabinet expressed its sadness at the recent passing of Tito Mboweni. “As a former South African Reserve Bank Governor and Finance Minister, Mr Mboweni ably steered South Africa through difficult times. His dedication and intellect will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with Mr Mboweni’s family and loved ones in this difficult time,” said the Premier.

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

