Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting Oct14

MEDIA ALERT
Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Tourism
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov
Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (October 14, 2024)—The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at The Riverside Hotel in the Aspen Room (2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID) on Monday, October 21, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MT).
Review the ITC meeting agenda here.
The ITC meeting is open to the public.
The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.
For a full list of ITC members, click here.
To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.
###