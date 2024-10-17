Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting Oct14

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (October 14, 2024)—The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at The Riverside Hotel in the Aspen Room (2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID) on Monday, October 21, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MT).

Review the ITC meeting agenda here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###