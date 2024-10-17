OCTOBER 17, 2024 - Open Enrollment in Nevada starts November 1st, 2024: Review your options today.

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Open Enrollment in Nevada starts November 1st, 2024: Review your options today.

[CARSON CITY, NV] — With Open Enrollment for health insurance beginning on November 1, the Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) is pleased to inform Nevadans of the Plan Year 2025 health insurance rates and plans, now available for consumers to review on our website at healthrates.doi.nv.gov. For Plan Year 2025, Nevada consumers can choose from up to 185 plans in the individual health insurance market on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Exchange is the state agency that assists eligible Nevada residents to purchase affordable health and dental plans.

Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper encourages consumers to make the most of this opportunity. “We are pleased to offer consumers the ability to review their insurance options in advance and to identify the plan that best accommodates their budget and coverage needs,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “With 185 plans to choose from, we encourage Nevadans to take advantage of this opportunity to review their options before the 2025 Open Enrollment period begins on November 1st.”

Why Open Enrollment Matters

Open Enrollment is a vital time for Nevadans to secure health insurance. For many, this is the only opportunity to enroll in an Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant plan without the need for a qualifying life event, such as marriage, childbirth, or loss of other coverage. This year, Nevadans will have access to 185 plans, providing a wide array of options designed to meet diverse healthcare needs, ensuring accessibility and affordability.

Below is a breakdown of all insurance companies that will be offering health insurance plans in the 2025 individual health insurance market:

Aetna Health

Health Plan of Nevada

HMO Nevada

Hometown Health Plan

Hometown Health Providers (Off-Exchange only)

Imperial Insurance Companies (On-Exchange only)

Molina Healthcare of Nevada (On-Exchange only)

Select Health

Sierra Health & Life (Off-Exchange only)

SilverSummit

How to Review Health Plans

Nevadans can review available health plans through the Nevada Division of Insurance (DOI) website at healthrates.doi.nv.gov. Here consumers can find detailed information about each plan, including premium rates, coverage options, and any changes from the previous year.

For information on rate changes or to submit comments on any of the listed plans Nevadans can visit doi.nv.gov/rate-filings/ and select search criteria from the drop-down menus: Company Name, Status (defaults to Under Review), and Insurance Type. Consumers can select a specific carrier to view rate filing details and input comments in the text box toward the bottom of the page. Approved rates are available for review on the Division's website today.

Additional Open Enrollment Resources

The Division encourages consumers to take advantage of the information and services available through Nevada Health Link, the state’s official health insurance marketplace. Nevada Health Link offers tools, resources, and assistance for individuals seeking to enroll and find the right plan for their needs. Consumers are encouraged to visit nevadahealthlink.com or call 1-800-547-2927 Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5 pm for guidance on enrollment and coverage options, or work directly with a local health insurance agent or producer.

Nevada Health Link is ideal for individuals who do not have employer-provided health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare (ages 65+) or Medicaid (income-based). Nevadans who have recently lost their Medicaid coverage during the ongoing redetermination process should visit NevadaHealthLink.com to see if they are eligible for a plan.

Questions and Contact Information

Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2025 kicks off on November 1, 2024, and runs until January 15, 2025. The Division encourages everyone to take advantage of this time to start exploring their health plan options so you’re ready to make the best choice for next year!

For more information, or if you have general insurance questions, contact The Nevada Division of Insurance at (888) 872-3234 or visit DOI.NV.GOV.

