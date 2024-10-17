Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a North Texas doctor for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited “gender transition” treatments to nearly two dozen minors.

Senate Bill 14, a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024, prohibits “gender transition” medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors. Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that “gender transition” interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited treatments are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.

Texas law also directs that the Texas Medical Board “shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates” the provisions of SB14.

Evidence obtained by the Office of the Attorney General revealed that a Dallas-area doctor illegally provided high-dose cross-sex hormones to twenty-one minor patients for the direct purpose of “transitioning” the child’s biological sex. The doctor allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions.

“Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

