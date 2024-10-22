Woodland Home Marketplace Acquires Historic Oak from Buffalo Trace Distillery for Unique Wood Products

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodland Home Marketplace is excited to announce the arrival of a new batch of reclaimed oak material with a rich history. This unique wood was previously used as structural bracing at the iconic Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, one of America's oldest continuously operating distilleries. Now available for use, this reclaimed oak offers exceptional quality for creating stair treads, tables, and exterior cladding , providing a touch of history and character to any project.Buffalo Trace Distillery, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, has been a cornerstone of American whiskey production for over 200 years, making it one of the oldest continuously operating distilleries in the country. Throughout its long history, the distillery has faced numerous challenges, including the harsh restrictions of Prohibition, devastating fires, and floods, as well as economic downturns that tested its resilience. Despite these hardships, Buffalo Trace has continued to produce some of the world's finest bourbons, earning a reputation for quality and innovation. The distillery’s name pays homage to the ancient paths, or "traces," carved by migrating buffalo along the Kentucky River, grounding it deeply in the rich heritage of the region. Over the years, Buffalo Trace has remained committed to preserving traditional distilling methods while also embracing innovation, making it a beloved symbol of craftsmanship and excellence in the whiskey world. Today, it stands as a testament to American spirit and tradition, celebrated for its award-winning bourbons and steadfast dedication to its craft.Woodland Home Marketplace has a knack for uncovering rare and historic wood, enhancing its inventory with pieces that carry a unique story. Recently, the company sourced wood from the fence surrounding the Kentucky Derby, adding another distinctive and historic material to their offerings. The newly acquired oak from Buffalo Trace Distillery continues this tradition, providing customers with the opportunity to incorporate a piece of American history into their homes or businesses. The reclaimed oak wood now available at Woodland Home Marketplace was originally used as part of the distillery’s infrastructure. For decades, it supported the historic buildings where master distillers perfected their craft, aging bourbon in hand-selected oak barrels. The wood is rich with history, having been seasoned naturally over time, contributing to its exceptional strength and distinctive appearance.“We are thrilled to offer this extraordinary oak material to our customers,” said Ryan Woodland, owner of Woodland Home Marketplace. “Not only does it provide high quality and durability for various projects, but it also carries a unique story and a piece of American whiskey history that adds character and charm to any space.”Perfect for use in stair treads, tables, and exterior cladding, this oak is ideal for those looking to incorporate a rustic yet refined aesthetic into their home or business. Its dense grain and rich color make it a standout choice for both interior and exterior applications, blending history with modern design. Each piece of wood tells a story, from its beginnings in the heart of Kentucky to its new life in a custom project.Woodland Home Marketplace is dedicated to sustainability and craftsmanship, making this reclaimed oak an excellent addition to their diverse range of materials. Customers seeking unique, high-quality wood with a historical connection are invited to visit the store and explore this exceptional new offering.About Woodland Home MarketplaceWoodland Home Marketplace is a leading provider of reclaimed lumber, barnwood furniture, and handcrafted home decor in Northern Colorado. Founded with a passion for craftsmanship and sustainability, this family-owned business has been transforming homes and businesses with quality materials and custom furnishings since 2020. From custom-built furniture to unique home decor pieces, Woodland Home Marketplace is committed to helping customers bring their visions to life. For more information on how you can design the perfect custom reclaimed wood furnishings, contact Woodland Home Marketplace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.