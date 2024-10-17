NAS Pensacola CO Signs Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The signing took place to bring attention to the resources available to military families impacted by domestic violence and to show solidarity with survivors of domestic abuse and continue a culture where they can feel safe seeking help.

“Domestic violence impacts not only the victims directly involved, but also undermines unit cohesion, morale and overall operational readiness,” said Shashaty. “By addressing domestic violence proactively, we strengthen our teams and enhance the resilience of our service members.”

The event, hosted in collaboration with the NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), aimed to raise awareness and provide support for survivors of domestic violence. FFSC representatives emphasized the importance of addressing domestic violence within the military and offering the necessary services to prevent and respond to incidents.

“It’s vital that we break the silence around domestic violence and offer resources to those affected,” said FFSC Family Advocate Program Victim Advocate Brittany Oehrle. “Knowing the signs of domestic violence is key and speaking up against it is what we need to do to create safe and healthy spaces for people to come forward.”

Emergency resources are available for military personnel and their families who experience domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides 24/7 confidential support at 1-800-799-7233. Active-duty service members, their families and reservists on active duty can also access assistance through the Fleet and Family Support Center and the DoD Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247.

