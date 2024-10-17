AG Yost Sues Marysville Couple for over $81,000 for Failing to Deliver Services and Subpar Workmanship

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In a lawsuit filed today in Union County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses a Marysville couple of accepting payments for window and door installations without performing the agreed-upon work or providing subpar work.

Ransom and Maggie Kulasa and their business, MBR, are named in the suit, which stems from complaints from 24 consumers in six central Ohio counties alleging subpar workmanship or failure to provide services.

"Taking money and giving nothing in return is wrong, plain and simple," Yost said. "A business contract means something, and in this case, it means they have to pay up."

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking over $81,000 in restitution for the affected consumers, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to prevent the couple and the business from further violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices are encouraged to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.ohioprotects.org or 800-282-0515.

