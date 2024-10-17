Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,062 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Sues Marysville Couple for over $81,000 for Failing to Deliver Services and Subpar Workmanship

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In a lawsuit filed today in Union County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses a Marysville couple of accepting payments for window and door installations without performing the agreed-upon work or providing subpar work.

Ransom and Maggie Kulasa and their business, MBR, are named in the suit, which stems from complaints from 24 consumers in six central Ohio counties alleging subpar workmanship or failure to provide services.

"Taking money and giving nothing in return is wrong, plain and simple," Yost said. "A business contract means something, and in this case, it means they have to pay up."

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking over $81,000 in restitution for the affected consumers, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to prevent the couple and the business from further violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices are encouraged to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.ohioprotects.org or 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Yost Sues Marysville Couple for over $81,000 for Failing to Deliver Services and Subpar Workmanship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more