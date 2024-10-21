Lawsuit Filed After Death of Robert Weaver at Cherry Blossom Senior Living

Michael Hill Trial Law

Family Files Lawsuit After Elderly Resident Robert Weaver Dies of Hypothermia at Cherry Blossom Senior Living, Citing Negligence and Inadequate Supervision.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family of Robert Weaver, an elderly resident of Cherry Blossom Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio, has filed a lawsuit following the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. An autopsy conducted by the Franklin County Coroner's Office revealed that Weaver died from hypothermia after wandering away from the assisted living facility. Additionally, the autopsy indicated multiple brain bleeds due to blunt-force trauma.

Video surveillance footage showed Weaver wandering the facility’s halls for over an hour without staff intervention.

He was ultimately seen exiting the building in the middle of the night, inadequately dressed for the harsh winter conditions, as temperatures plunged to 7 degrees Fahrenheit. Tragically, he was left to roam outside for an extended period without appropriate clothing to protect him from the frigid temperatures.

Having been a resident of Cherry Blossom Senior Living since November 30, 2023, Weaver was primarily there to receive necessary supervision to prevent wandering. Both his family and physicians had determined that constant monitoring was required due to his condition. Despite these known risks, the staff at Cherry Blossom failed to adequately supervise him, allowing him to roam the facility unaccompanied for more than an hour before leaving the premises.

Video footage captured Weaver wandering alone in the common areas of the facility, appearing confused and anxious. Staff members failed to notice his absence for an extended period, and no action was taken to ensure his safety despite the facility’s prior knowledge of his wandering risk associated with Alzheimer’s dementia.

The case (#24CV007886) alleges negligence, wrongful death, and violations of nursing home resident rights laws. It is filed as Estate of Robert L. Weaver v. Cherry Blossom Senior Living, also known as Continental Senior Communities and Continental Senior Living Management, LLC, and is currently pending in Franklin County, Ohio.

Robert Weaver’s family can be reached through their attorney Michael Hill of Michael Hill Trial Law.

