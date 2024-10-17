New Information Reveals CCP-Linked Machinery at Major Department of Energy Lab, Wenstrup Investigates

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) is opening an investigation into the Department of Energy (DOE) after uncovering new information that suggests America’s most advanced scientific institution, Los Alamos National Laboratory, is using machinery linked to the Chinese military. According to recent evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee, Los Alamos operates equipment that was created by the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) — a Chinese company that works on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Considering the massive threat that China and its military pose to the safety and security of the United States, Los Alamos’ operation of BGI’s machinery may risk American national security. Today, Chairman Wenstrup is writing to the DOE to probe its use of any equipment that may be linked to the CCP and request a briefing on Los Alamos’ possession of BGI machinery.

“If there is in fact a BGI machine at Los Alamos, the U.S. Government’s most advanced scientific institution—one that is directly involved in investigating and protecting against biosecurity threats including COVID-19—may be putting American national security at risk by using machinery linked to the CCP and PLA,” wrote Chairman Wenstrup.

Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation, introduced by Chairman Wenstrup, that was designed to protect American data and taxpayer dollars from foreign adversary-run biotech companies. This legislation — known formally as the BIOSECURE Act — prohibits the federal government and any institution that receives federal funding from contracting with or using any BGI equipment. Los Alamos’ possession of BGI equipment would likely be a violation of the BIOSECURE Act.

“Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass the BIOSECURE Act and referred it to the Senate. This Act is designed to ensure that American patient data and taxpayer dollars do not fall into the hands of foreign adversaries’ biotechnology companies by prohibiting Federal contracting with these companies—including BGI,” continued Chairman Wenstrup.

Read Chairman Wenstrup’s letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm here.

###