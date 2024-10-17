New sailing schedules coming to Anacortes/San Juan Islands this winter

SEATTLE – A new sailing schedule that better reflects the needs of the Anacortes and San Juan Islands communities is about to set sail. Beginning Oct. 29, vehicle reservations will open for an updated winter sailing schedule. The new schedule will change for the island communities beginning on Dec. 29. This is the first seasonal schedule to go into effect for 2025.

Washington State Ferries has worked for nearly two years to update the sailing schedules for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route. Between public outreach and collaborating with a community task force group, WSF created a sailing schedule that better reflects the needs of the community including daily winter interisland service thanks to funding from Gov. Jay Inslee.

The new sailing schedule features a more realistic timetable that will help vessels stay on schedule along with making crewing schedules more manageable.

The current sailing schedules haven’t been updated in over a decade, a period that has seen the Anacortes/San Juan Islands communities grow and evolve. WSF’s sailing schedules were no longer serving the area in an efficient manner.

Through a strong process of coordination with external and internal groups, WSF has put together an updated sailing schedule that will benefit many for personal, professional and recreational purposes. Early in the development process, goals were established with the community task force. The final product reflects the implementation of many of those goals.

The spring sailing schedule begins March 23, 2025 with the new summer sailing schedule starting June 15, 2025. Reservations for each season will be available two months prior to the start of the sailing schedule.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts and track each ferry using the real-time map online.