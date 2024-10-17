Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers Committed To Resolving Clients' Legal Challenges

Durham, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durham, North Carolina -

Attorney Matthew Burkert is dedicated to staying at the forefront of developments in his practice areas to help clients receive the best possible legal counsel. The legal team's experience and reputation speak to its ability to deliver results in challenging legal situations.

Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce that Matthew Burkert has been the firm's managing partner since April 2023. Formerly the Constantinou Law Group, P.A., the firm is dedicated to continuing personal service to its clientele at a high-quality standard, as it has done for many years. One of the first goals in working with clients is to let them know their rights. Whether the case involves a motor vehicle accident, an injury at work, a parent with custody questions, or the need for legal advice regarding a traffic violation or criminal offense, the team's commitment to personalized service ensures a dedicated attorney takes time to understand the client's unique needs.

The law firm specializes in practice areas that include personal injury, business law, family law, criminal defense, and more. The team is distinguished by its commitment to aggressive defense strategies, personalized attention, and a track record of achieving positive client results.

Car accidents are among the most common personal injury cases attorneys handle in Durham, NC. Vehicle accidents can include various scenarios, such as a hit-and-run, an uninsured driver, a drunk driver, a drowsy driver, or a distracted driver. These accidents may result in injuries to passengers, pedestrians, or other drivers. Matthew Burkert and the team of car accident lawyers have helped clients obtain compensation for injuries and property damage due to another driver's negligence or wrong actions.

The Durham legal team has assisted countless clients in pursuing justice and compensation in vehicle accident cases. Some of the car accident cases include head-on, rear-end, and T-bone accidents, Uber and Lyft accidents, distracted driving accidents, construction zone accidents, drunk driving accidents, and pedestrian accidents.

In addition to car accident cases, the legal team also handles cases involving trucks, tractor-trailers, motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, school buses, delivery trucks, scooters, and more. The Durham personal injury legal team can assist with claims when workers are involved in vehicle accidents while on the job. In the worst-case scenarios, disability lawyers on staff can help with clients' car accidents and Social Security disability claims.

Car accidents can happen to anybody, often resulting in various types of injuries. These injuries can range from minimal to severe, and it is essential to be aware of the common types so precautions and the proper medical care are initiated for those involved in a car accident. Some typical injuries incurred in a vehicle accident include broken bones, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cuts, scrapes and contusions, soft tissue damage, burns, emotional trauma, amputations, and wrongful death.

Victims can be entitled to significant compensation for losses and other damages under personal injury law for an injury in a car crash. Possible damages include medical expenses, lost wages, loss of future income, pain and suffering, and punitive damages. The attorneys work with clients to identify types of compensation and documentation for a successful outcome in negotiation and litigation.

The Durham legal team believes that each case it looks at is unique and needs personalized attention. Over the years, it has handled hundreds of cases and has the expertise and experience to provide clients with knowledge of the law, the judges, and the insurance adjusters. The attorneys know how to navigate the civil court system successfully to get clients the compensation they deserve. With years of experience and a track record of successful cases, the attorneys take on the most demanding legal challenges. The personalized approach ensures the client's voice is heard.

Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers is a full-service legal firm that assists injured clients in obtaining appropriate compensation for their injuries. The Durham legal team has the necessary knowledge, expertise, and experience, regardless of the type of accident that caused the injuries.

