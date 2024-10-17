Schererville, IN Dickey’s Barbecue Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Local barbecue restaurant hosting a special Halloween event to celebrate three-year anniversary

Schererville, IN, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville, Indiana have their pit fired up and are ready to celebrate three years of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

On Saturday, October 26th Dickey’s Owner/Operators Dianne Canton-Reed and Llewellyn Reed can’t wait to celebrate three years of serving high quality barbecue with a spooky Trunk or Treat Event alongside their loyal guests. This Halloween themed party will take place at the Schererville Dickey’s (address below) from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. There will be a live DJ, a raffle of multiple $20 Dickey’s Gift Cards, as well as $3 off any 1, 2 or 3 meat plate in store, online or in the Dickeys App using CODE: TREAT3 on October 26th only. One discount per transaction. Halloween costumes are encouraged and there will be trick or treating, too! Each participant will receive little yellow cups filled with candy that can also be used to get drinks inside of the restaurant.

“We’re so excited to celebrate three years of Texas-style barbecue with the wonderful community of Schererville,” said Owner/Operator Dianne Canton-Reed. “What better way to show our appreciation for those who support us than with some spooky fun at the Truck or Treat anniversary event. We can’t wait to see you!”

Schererville, IN Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is located at 1505 US-41, A6 & A7 Schererville, IN 46375. Come dressed in your Halloween Costume!

“Roland and I would like to congratulate Diane, Llewellyn, and the entire Pit Crew on their three-year Dickey’s store anniversary,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This team continues to impress with their passion for the art of great barbecue, as well as doing both well and good in the Schererville community. We look forward to many more years of success.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

