Quinoa Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.78 Billion Valuation At 10.7% CAGR By 2034 as Demand Grows : Fact.MR Analysis

Rising Popularity of Plant-based Diets Set to Benefit Quinoa Manufacturers in the Long Run: Fact.MR Report

Rockville Pike, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quinoa market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1 billion in 2024, as revealed in a recently updated industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of quinoa are forecasted to reach US$ 2.78 billion by the end of 2034.

The rising shift to plant-based diets is stimulating the demand for quinoa due to its nutrient-rich profile, such as amino acids, which are generally not found in several plant food options. Growing inclination to vegetarianism and veganism is contributing to the increased popularity of quinoa as a nutritious and versatile alternative to conventional animal-based proteins.

Constant innovations by market players to introduce quinoa-based beverages and snacks catering to the specific requirements of health-conscious consumers are also driving global market growth. These innovations are attracting a diverse base of consumers, ranging from health enthusiasts to busy professionals, thereby contributing to the expanding market size.

Increasing involvement of leading market players to offer certified organic quinoa and cater to rising consumer requirements for eco-friendly and healthier food choices will create further growth prospects for them in the years ahead.









Key Takeaways from the Quinoa Market Study

The global market for quinoa is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034. North America is analyzed to account for 24.3% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for quinoa in South Korea is approximated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of quinoa in Japan are forecasted to rise at 11.2% CAGR through 2034.

Worldwide demand for conventionally certified quinoa is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 10.8% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.26 billion by the end of 2034. Quinoa grains are analyzed to hold a share of 60.3% of the global market by 2034-end.

Country-wise Insights:

What Makes the United States a Key Market for Quinoa Manufacturers?

The United States is a key market for quinoa manufacturers, driven by a growing preference for nutritious and gluten-free food options. With an estimated market value of US$ 107.1 million in 2024 and a projected growth rate of 11.2% CAGR, the U.S. quinoa market is anticipated to reach US$ 308.5 million by 2034. By then, the U.S. is expected to hold a 45.6% share of the North American market, highlighting its significant demand. This demand is largely fueled by an increasing number of health-conscious consumers who are investing in foods that promote wellness. Quinoa, known for its nutritional profile rich in folate, protein, fiber, zinc, and antioxidants, is being incorporated into both savory and sweet dishes. As consumers become more aware of its health benefits, quinoa continues to grow in popularity, solidifying the United States as a vital market for quinoa manufacturers.

“Leading market players are investing in producing organic quinoa seeds and their by-products for use in several savory as well as sweet dishes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Quinoa Industry News & Trends:

In February 2020, the American corporation Ardent Mills purchased Andean Natural's operations in Yuba City and California. This has aided Ardent Mills in growing its grain and quinoa operations.

In this newly revised market study, Fact.MR offers comprehensive data on the price points of top quinoa producers worldwide, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technical advancement.

Surging Popularity of Quinoa Grains for High Nutritional Profile:

Global demand for quinoa grains is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.9% and reach a value of US$ 1.68 billion by the end of 2034. These grains are becoming a popular choice among more consumers for their rich profile of omega 3, fiber, and omega 6. The gluten-free nature of quinoa grains is stimulating their consumption in several diets.

Some of the Leading Global Manufacturers of Quinoa are:

Big Oz, Grain Millers Inc., The Real Seed Collection Ltd., Adaptive Seeds, Hancock Seed Company, General Mills Inc., Irupana Andean Organic Food, Arrowhead Mills, Victory Seed Company, Avena Foods Limited, New Quinoa Foods Company, Andean Valley, Victory Seed Company, Alter Eco, Territorial Seed Company, Andean Naturals, Northern Quinoa, Ancient Harvest, Highland Farm Foods, and The British Quinoa Company are some of the leading manufacturers of quinoa.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the quinoa market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (quinoa grains, intermediate products, processed products) and certification (conventional, organic, fair trade & dual), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

