2024 Election Forecast: Jim Rickards Warns of Dollar Crisis, Stock Turmoil, and Political Upheaval

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the U.S. heading toward one of the most contentious elections in modern history, Jim Rickards, a financial analyst and geopolitical strategist, is issuing a grave warning about the economic storm brewing beneath the surface.







Jim Rickards

Rickards, a trusted authority who foresaw the 2008 financial crisis, Trump’s unexpected 2016 win, and the pandemic-driven market crash, says that the 2024 election will be the tipping point for widespread economic disruption.

“Political uncertainty is pushing the economy toward a cliff,” says Rickards. “A new wave of financial instability will soon test the system—and only those prepared will survive.”

He forecasts that the 2024 election will unleash:

● Market volatility that could derail investor confidence

● Currency upheaval as international trust in the dollar evaporates

● Supply chain breakdowns as protests and unrest spread

● Government intervention, including emergency measures that could freeze assets

"This isn’t just another election—it’s the trigger for the next economic disaster," warns Rickards.

Essential Moves to Stay Ahead of the Election Turmoil

Rickards emphasizes that the actions Americans take in the coming weeks will determine whether they preserve their savings or become financial casualties. He recommends:

Rickards provides an insider’s roadmap for navigating the coming crisis. He’s offering subscribers detailed guides to protect their finances and prepare for the fallout, including:

● The Tangible Asset Playbook: How to Protect Yourself Against Inflation

● Bulletproof Investments: Defensive Stocks That Thrive in Crisis

● The Portfolio Cleanse: High-Risk Assets You Should Dump Now

● The Emergency Cash Guide: Preparing for Potential Asset Freezes

“The global financial system is fragile, and this election could be the catalyst that brings it all down,” Rickards cautions. “But for those with the right strategy, it’s still possible to not just survive—but thrive—through the chaos.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a leading expert in economic strategy and financial risk management, with a career spanning more than 40 years. His experience includes advising government agencies, multinational corporations, and Wall Street institutions. Career highlights include:

● Developing economic policy in the 1970s that anchored the dollar’s global dominance.

● Helping to resolve the LTCM hedge fund crisis, averting a global financial meltdown.

● Providing strategic financial advice to military leaders at the Pentagon post-9/11.

● Designing predictive systems for U.S. intelligence agencies to monitor market-based threats.

