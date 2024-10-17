Sift Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Prevent Account Takeover and Streamline Logins

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced a new integration with Ping Identity. The integration uses PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service, and allows Ping Identity customers to leverage Sift’s AI-powered platform to prevent account takeover (ATO) attacks and streamline the consumer experience.



Businesses have faced an onslaught of account takeover fraud in recent years, with blocked attack rates increasing 24% across the Sift Network in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This jump is on top of the 354% increase seen in the previous year, aligning with the availability of generative AI tools. Account takeover has become a favored tactic by fraud actors in part because it allows cybercriminals to both immediately drain stored value from consumers’ online accounts and then use their stored payment details to commit payment fraud.

Sift’s integration with Ping Identity allows businesses to protect against ATO attacks by leveraging Sift’s Global Data Network, which processes over 1 trillion risk and identity signals per year. Sift provides customers with a trio of machine learning models that identify fraudulent behavior before attacks hit, so businesses can thwart attacks in real-time, while accurately and dynamically applying friction only when necessary.

“As account takeover attacks grow in scale and complexity, it is crucial to align fraud and Consumer Identity Access & Management (CIAM) workflows to fully protect the entire user journey,” said Raviv Levi, Chief Product Officer at Sift. “Through our integration with DaVinci, businesses can create a more secure and seamless consumer experience and effectively mitigate the risk of fraud at every touchpoint.”

Sift joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Sift leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Sift’s work with Ping Identity, go here .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they’re building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Media Contact

Victor White

VP, Corporate Communications, Sift

press@sift.com

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.