Camposol Holding PLC’s Invitation to the Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:00 am Peru Time.

In connection with this release, Ricardo Naranjo Fernandez, Interim CEO, and Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO, will host a conference call presentation and Q&A session.

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe12d042ca95f4afeae4cdd134cdf543a

Participants are advised to log in to the conference call service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast presentation associated with the conference call, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oh3measq

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a playback of the conference will be available until November 12, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

Email: jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance destination country legislation and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.