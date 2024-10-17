Dr. Christina Rahm selected as Top Patented Scientist of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Christina Rahm honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christina Rahm, humanitarian, global entrepreneur, patented scientist, and author, was recently selected as Top Patented Scientist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Rahm has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Rahm is the Founder and CEO of DRC Ventures and Chief Science Formulator at The ROOT Brands. She has formulated for numerous companies and labs, including her own, creating 18 patents (4 approved), proprietary formulas, and trade secrets. Dr. Rahm has authored seven books, including her "Cure the Causes" book series and her newest book on Military Science. She has also launched Ella Pure skincare, Merci Dupre Clothiers sustainable fashion, and Rahm Roast, a clean coffee brand. She currently conducts lectures and speeches worldwide in the nutraceutical field, including at the Vatican. She also hosts three podcasts, sharing her knowledge on science, fashion, and lifestyle.Before embarking on her career path, Dr Rahm earned a Master’s in Science, and Doctorates of Counseling and Psychology, as well as numerous post-doctorate and postgraduate program work in Nanotechnology, Pharmaceutical Management, Nutrition, Education, Psychology, and Philosophy.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Rahm has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Patented Scientist of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Rahm is deeply involved in philanthropy, notably through The Rahm Foundation, which she founded to partner with other non-profits to change the world. Their unwavering belief is in the relentless pursuit of a more equitable world. As a charitable powerhouse, their dedication knows no bounds, encompassing the welfare of humanity, our fellow creatures, and the very environment we cherish. Since its establishment in 2007, they have harnessed a resolute commitment to being the catalyst for change.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Christina Rahm for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Rahm attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. She believes that her failures have taught her more than her successes, positioning her perfectly to help others. Her mission is to help people build healthy environments and meaningful lives by eliminating negative influences. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://drchristinarahm.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

