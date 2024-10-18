BITCHSTIX Proudly Announces 2024 Annual Giving Recipient: Outer Banks Hotline

2024 BITCHSTIX Giving Recipient

BITCHSTIX, a mission-backed self care brand announced its 2024 annual giving recipient: Outer Banks Hotline, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving North Carolina.

We're honored to support the incredible work of Outer Banks Hotline. Their commitment to providing safe shelter and resources to survivors is truly inspiring."” — Emily Kennerk, BITCHSTIX Founder

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BITCHSTIX , a mission-backed self care brand, is proud to announce its annual giving recipient for 2024: Outer Banks Hotline, a human services 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The private nonprofit will receive a non-restricted $60,000 through BITCHSTIX’s retailer-nominated annual giving. The organization was nominated by BITCHSTIX retailer, Kitty Hawk Kites "We nominated Outer Banks Hotline because of their incredible commitment to helping survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Outer Banks,” said James Kahle, Marketing Director at Kitty Hawk Kites. “Their work aligns with our values of compassion, safety, and empowerment.”Outer Banks Hotline is a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. They provide 24/7 crisis support, run a safe house, and offer a range of other essential services, including legal advocacy, counseling, and assistance with finding housing. Their team of dedicated staff is committed to helping survivors rebuild their lives and create a future free from violence.“We are deeply grateful to Kitty Hawk Kites for nominating Outer Banks Hotline for the BITCHSTIX financial award, and to BITCHSTIX for their generous donation,” said Bronwyn Thornton, Executive Director of Outer Banks Hotline. “This support is incredibly meaningful as it helps us continue our mission of providing assistance and resources to individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. The funds will allow us to reach even more individuals in need, and for that, we sincerely thank both Kitty Hawk Kites and BITCHSTIX for their support.”Bitchstix has a long history of giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a positive impact supporting survivors or domestic violence and sexual assault. This year's annual giving is a testament to the company's commitment to social responsibility.“We are honored to support the incredible work of Outer Banks Hotline,” said Emily Kennerk, Founder of BITCHSTIX. “Their commitment to providing safe shelter and resources to survivors is truly inspiring, and their mission aligns perfectly with our values as a company.”About BITCHSTIXBITCHSTIX is a self-care brand that cares about people, communities, and the world. Our collection of cruelty-free lip balms, body balms, and lip care products are backed by a mission: To awaken people to their self-worth, and to encourage them to live boldly and courageously. BITCHSTIX is more than just its products, it’s a call-to-action to transform a “bad” word into a force for good. Learn more about our mission and shop at bitchstix.com.About Outer Banks HotlineOuter Banks Hotline is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we offer crisis intervention, emotional support, and community outreach to individuals in need. Our trained volunteers provide a safe and confidential space where survivors can find hope, healing, and empowerment. We are committed to breaking the cycle of violence and promoting mental well-being in our community. Learn more at obhotline.org.

