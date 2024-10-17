- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-2732
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The purpose of this guidance is to provide recommendations on the development of blood collection, processing, and storage systems (e.g., blood bags with anticoagulant and additive solutions, empty bags for platelet pooling) intended for the manufacture of blood and blood components for transfusion using the buffy coat (BC) method. This guidance is intended for manufacturers of blood collection, processing, and storage systems. The recommendations in this guidance do not apply to devices used to manufacture platelet rich plasma or similar products used for therapeutic purposes other than transfusion.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-2732.