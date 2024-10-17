Submit Release
New Judge Appointed to Clermont County Municipal Court

A new judge will be taking office next month in Clermont County.

Nathan Little’s first day on the bench will be Nov. 11 following his appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine today.

Little replaces Judge Jesse Kramig, who resigned. Little will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must run for election in November 2025 to retain the seat.

Little currently serves as magistrate for the Clermont County Domestic Relations Court. He is a partner at the law firm of Combs, Schaefer, Ball & Little and is co-owner of Middletown Title Agency.

His law career began in 2008 when he clerked for the Law Offices of Attorney Vincent A. Salinas in Cincinnati. Little held that position until 2009, the same year he graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2004.

Little is a member of the Ohio Association of Magistrates and the Federalist Society at the University of Dayton Law School. He also serves on the executive board of the Clermont County Court Special Advocate (CASA) program. (CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.)

Little volunteers with the Inter Parish Ministry (IPM) Food Pantry and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati. He also serves as a deacon at Felicity Christian Church.

