Tom Bradbury, Corporate Finance Director, Wilson Partners Adam Wardle, Director - Head of M&A, Wilson Partners

iomart (LSE:IOM.L)

With the increased operational strength of iomart supporting us, and continued strengthening of our Microsoft relationship, we are excited about what lies ahead.” — Atech CEO, Ryan Langley

MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Partners advises the shareholders on the sale of Atech Support Limited, to iomart Group plc, for £57 million. Wilson Partners Corporate Finance was appointed to advise the shareholders of Marlow-based Microsoft solutions partner, Atech Support Limited to iomart Group plc, a leading cloud computing and managed IT services provider. The deal, valued at £57 million represents a significant milestone for Atech and Pelican Capital, the private equity firm that invested in Atech back in 2022.The deal significantly strengthens iomart’s position in the market. Atech has seen substantial growth since 2022, developed best-in-class cloud solutions and completed four acquisitions. The leading solutions provider has one of the strongest sets of Microsoft credentials in the UK market. With a team based in Buckinghamshire and offshore operations established in India and Poland, Atech has 150 people with a total of 128 different MS certifications.iomart Group plc is a leading provider of cloud computing services, working with thousands of businesses across the UK. Its services include cloud hosting, managed services, and data protection.Atech CEO, Ryan Langley commented, “The businesses share the same ambition, to be at the forefront of bringing the most in demand secure cloud offerings to our customers, enabling them to modernise their systems, harness the power of Microsoft AI capabilities, drive operational and process efficiencies, all with a secure by design approach. With the increased operational strength of iomart supporting us, and continued strengthening of our Microsoft relationship, we are excited about what lies ahead.” Langley will continue to oversee the Atech business as he joins the iomart’s senior leadership teams as group CTO in a move that strengthens iomart’s management team.Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning accounting, tax, business advice and corporate finance firm whose clients consist of SMEs, private individuals and investment houses across London and the South of England. With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Sevenoaks, Woking, Plymouth and South Africa, they are one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the UK.“Wilson Partners have supported Atech every step of the way over the past 3 years. From our initial debt raise and first acquisition, through to a Private Equity deal and 3 subsequent acquisitions, all culminating with the recent sale to iomart Group PLC. Throughout this time they have become a key partner, always remaining proactive and diligent, providing expert advice with a highly commercial approach. They have always made themselves available, and quite often above and beyond our initial engagement. Needless to say, without the support of Adam and Tom, and the wider Wilson team – we would not have been able to achieve this outcome. They have been invaluable and instrumental to the success of Atech.” Tim George, Co-founder of Atech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.