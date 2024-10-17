Global Commercial Drone Market Size Estimated at $30 Billion as Technological Advancements are Booming

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Experts and investors see continued growth in the global commercial drone market size. The market growth is attributed to the increasing enterprise application of drones across various industry verticals. Several drone manufacturers are continually testing, inventing, and upgrading solutions for diverse markets used for various applications, including filming and emergency response. Besides, the integration of modern technologies in commercial drones to deliver enhanced solutions is opening new growth opportunities for the commercial drone market. According to a report from Grand View Research said that the global commercial drone market size, which was estimated at USD 30.02 billion in 2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. The report said: “Technological advances allow companies to design and construct measurement and annotation tools for estimating area, volume, and distance. As a result, organizations are constantly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions to retrieve accurate findings from large volumes of data. Integration of these modern technologies provides the industry with ample opportunities as they facilitate real-time, data-driven decision-making through high-speed data capture, processing, and transfer. AI-powered drones also allow users to interact and observe footage captured by other drones in real-time and track their flight paths.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Grand View Research continued: “The delivery & logistics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030 with the expansion of the e-commerce sector across the globe. With the increased demand for quick delivery of goods, drones are being increasingly used in e-commerce warehouses for product warehousing and delivery. Warehouses worldwide are making significant investments to enhance the level of automation. In this regard, drones find an important usage in operations, such as barcode scanning, that require more person-hours. The U.S. commercial drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 8% from 2025 to 2030. The region is expected to witness steady growth considering the developments in UAV technology, favorable government initiatives, and growing demand from enterprises across industries. Furthermore, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued new regulations to facilitate more coherent and consistent standards for the legal and safe operation of UAVs in commercial spaces. These rules and regulations are anticipated to mitigate entry barriers and encourage product usage.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZENA) ZenaDrone Team Begins US Flight Testing of ZenaDrone 1000 Drone in the Arizona Desert - ZenaTech, Inc. ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has begun the first US flight testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone, including new hardware and software configurations, in the desert near Phoenix, Arizona. The company has also been concurrently working towards setting up offices, operations and partnerships in the state.

“After years of development work and recently achieving US FAA approval, it is gratifying to be able to conduct live test flights and further build our company base in Arizona. This is the first of many test flights and demonstrations that will help us refine and build the reliability of the ZenaDrone 1000 solutions for agriculture, defense, security, land surveying and other applications where we see demand,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. One of the company’s longstanding collaboration partners is the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the State of Arizona’s economic development organization.

“We are thrilled that ZenaDrone has further grown and strengthened its Arizona presence by choosing Arizona as its base of U.S. operations. And we are now delighted that they have chosen Arizona’s skies to begin live testing of the ZenaDrone 1000 product. We look forward to continued work with ZenaDrone to grow their business in Arizona and throughout the world, including via participation at international trade shows and on international trade missions,” said Kevin O’Shea, Senior Vice President of International Trade for the ACA. Read the full press release and more for ZenaTech at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Additional Groundbreaking ZenaTech Inc. Developments include:

ZenaTech recently announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has begun the first US trial of the IQ Nano product solution for inventory management, beginning with a multinational auto part and components customer. The drone will be reading the bar codes and collecting inventory information as part of a paid trial. The IQ Nano indoor drone is designed for customers with warehouse, logistics and distribution operations to help them save costs and improve productivity by managing various tasks such as taking inventory, turning a week-long activity into one day.



“After two years of product development work, the initiation of the first IQ Nano drone trial inside a customer’s warehouse is an important milestone. We believe the technology will help innovate and improve their inventory management process. Further, receiving feedback from our first paying customer will be extremely valuable as we continue to fine tune our IQ series solutions, enabling us to expand our offerings with this and additional new customers,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech also recently announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, is launching its IQ Nano product, part of the IQ series of indoor/outdoor drones. The IQ Nano is designed for customers in sectors such as warehousing and logistics to save costs and improve productivity while performing indoor inspection, monitoring and tracking processes including inventory management.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is a 10x10-inch drone designed to perform regular and frequent inspections for applications such as bar code or RFID scanning, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, and 3D mapping specific to the needs of companies with warehouse, distribution, plants and industrial facilities. It is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras and data collection. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight time of up to 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery charging station, it is designed for hovering stability and for safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities.

And finally, ZenaTech recently announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has commenced aerial operations to launch commercial drone services in the US. This was made possible due to recently achieving Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) exemption approval.

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) recently announced the Company was selected to participate in the REPMUS 2024 Exercise co-hosted by NATO. Exercises and demonstrations took place September 9-27, 2024 in Troia, Portugal.

REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems) is an annual Portuguese Navy (PN)-led, NATO co-hosted exercise, focusing on maritime unmanned system (MUS) capability development. The objective of REPMUS 2024 is to conduct large-scale operational experimentation. The exercise facilitated the engagement of operational communities with the industry and academia, integrating the latest commercial off-the-shelf systems for trials. It also focused on validating experimental tactics, upgraded vehicles, software updates, integrated payloads, and command and control on Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) to address key operational issues. The last REPMUS exercise, which took place in September 2023, was attended by more than 25 Navies, 8 NATO entities and more than 30 companies and universities dedicated to research and development in this area.

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, recently announced that it has entered full-rate production for Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, validating the program's design maturity amid increased demand for the product from the United States and allied partners. The SM-3 Block IIA production milestone cleared the way for a $1.9 billion award from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency in July 2024 to produce rounds for both the U.S. government and Japan Ministry of Defense.

Full-rate production signals that there is no elevated design or manufacturing risk in the missile and validates its reliability and performance. “SM-3 Block IIA is a testament to the continuing partnership with Japanese industry to mature ballistic missile defense capabilities for the defense of our nation and our allies around the globe,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “This milestone indicates that the team has achieved full maturity in the missile's design which leads to greater efficiencies throughout the program.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced updates to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Olen Aasen is stepping down from the Draganfly Board, and Kim Moody has been appointed as the new Audit Chair. Additionally, Draganfly is welcoming back Andy Card, former White House Chief of Staff, to the Advisory Board.

Andy Card, who previously served on Draganfly’s Board of Directors, is rejoining the Company as a member of its Advisory Board, brings decades of leadership experience. He served as White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush from 2000 to 2006, managing the Executive Office of the President and shaping U.S. policy during critical moments, including the September 11th attacks. Andy’s career also includes roles as U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Vice President of Government Relations for General Motors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy back to the Draganfly team in this advisory capacity,” commented Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “His leadership experience and trusted counsel have been critical to the Company’s growth, and we look forward to his continued insights as we drive innovation and expand our presence in the UAV industry.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently announced that it has recently received a new, sole source, approximate $45 million single award contract related to a new satellite system. Work under this new satellite system contract award will be performed at secure Kratos engineering, production and integration facilities. Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided regarding the new contract award at this time.

Phil Carrai, President of Kratos Satellite Business Unit, said, “The Kratos team is laser focused on rapidly developing and delivering leading technology products, software and systems to our National Security related customers in support of Mission Critical Space and Satellite system requirements. We are excited about this new space system program opportunity.”

