Jetex Partners with The World Economic Forum to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Aviation and the Airports of Tomorrow Initiative

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, signed a partnership with The World Economic Forum’s Head of Global Partner Development & Regional Business Strategy, Alexandre Raffoul, announcing Jetex as an Associate Center Partner during the annual meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024. This partnership reaffirms Jetex’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning the company with the Centre for Nature and Climate, where the Airports of Tomorrow initiative is shaping the future of sustainable aviation.

The World Economic Forum, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, engages the foremost political, business, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Through this partnership, Jetex joins efforts to redefine the future of aviation, working alongside industry leaders to pioneer sustainable solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Jetex Founder & CEO said: "Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum is a defining moment in Jetex’s journey towards a more sustainable and innovative future in aviation. As we engage in the Airports of Tomorrow initiative, we aim to contribute to pioneering new models for aviation, with sustainability at the heart of everything we do."

Jetex’s involvement focuses on:

Shaping the future of aviation sustainability by participating in key discussions on airport infrastructure, sustainable fuels, and environmental responsibility. Engaging with global leaders to strengthen Jetex’s leadership in sustainable aviation. Demonstrating its industry leadership in sustainability through active participation in future-focused aviation development.

By joining the Centre for Nature and Climate, Jetex plays a key role in advancing sustainable, resilient airport solutions that will define the future of aviation.

An award-winning global leader in private aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), lifestyle concierge and aircraft charter services, as well as fuelling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.

