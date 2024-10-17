Nephros Delivers Critical Disaster Response to Support Hospitals and Care Facilities Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH) Nephros, Inc., a leader in advanced filtration technology, is proud to announce its rapid response to the recent hurricanes which devastated parts of the southeastern United States. Leveraging its significant disaster and emergency response capabilities, Nephros provided crucial water filtration solutions to multiple healthcare and nursing care facilities affected by the storms, ensuring a safe supply of water to patients and staff amid recovery efforts.

Following natural disasters, access to clean, safe water is paramount for healthcare facilities, where contaminated water may severely compromise patient care and operations. The deployment of Nephros' advanced filtration products enables and ensures reliable access to purified water during the most critical situations.

In recent weeks, Nephros has shipped a significant number of filters, responding after hours and delivering next day to both federal and local disaster response partners. To date, Nephros solutions have been deployed across multiple states within a variety of facility types. For instance:

Throughout Florida in hospitals where Nephros in-line filters had been previously installed, facilities were prepared and protected when the hurricanes hit

Across North Carolina, Nephros point-of-use filters provided immediate protection against bacteria to get nursing and care facilities back up and running

“We are proud to support patient care facilities during this challenging time,” said Robert Banks, President & CEO of Nephros. “Our products are designed to provide reliable, high-performance water filtration, and we are committed to delivering these solutions quickly when they are needed most. Whether it’s ensuring clean water in hospitals or care centers, Nephros stands ready to help.”

Nephros' ability to act quickly and provide essential filtration solutions for disaster response and emergency preparedness underscores its commitment to clean water access. Nephros infection control products are vital to the delivery of purified water for drinking, dialysis, surgical operations, and general facility hygiene, and offer an effective alternative to typical emergency water sources. Critical to the company’s mission is the ability to provide high-quality water filtration in both routine and crisis situations. The speed and efficiency of the Nephros team allows for continuity of services in both everyday circumstances and compromised water events.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading provider of filtration products to the medical, commercial, and industrial markets, offering a wide range of solutions that deliver superior filtration performance. With its advanced hollow-fiber technology and effective commercial filter media, Nephros products help protect against waterborne contaminants, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

For more information about Nephros and its support for water safety, visit nephros.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by such law. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ s expectations concerning its ability to supply products in emergencies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party parties involved in the distribution of Nephros’ products, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and such other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

