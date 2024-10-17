Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name LBMC a 2024 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services

LBMC Ranks Top 30 in Nation for Best Place to Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Earning a spot on this list means LBMC is one of the best companies to work for in the nation. This is LBMC’s third time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 28 in the small to medium business category.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list stands as one of the most competitive in the industry, reflecting a deep commitment to workplace excellence. The award is based on responses from more than 157,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

These awards are based on what current team members say about their experience working at LBMC. This year, 90% of team members said LBMC is a great place to work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company. The survey measures key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company.

“Earning these distinctions is a testament to our greatest asset: our people. At LBMC, we are committed to fostering an environment where employees can thrive, grow, and innovate. By investing in their development and well-being, we ensure they are equipped to deliver exceptional service to our clients. As we celebrate 40 years this year, we are deeply grateful for their dedication to our clients, to each other and to the communities we serve,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. In the last year, Great Place to Work surveyed companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that LBMC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

LBMC, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continues to expand its service offerings across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate and technology, while investing in new technologies to enhance client services and internal efficiency.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Great Place to Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experience of more than 8.2 million workers in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 157,000 came from employees at Great Place to Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place to Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

