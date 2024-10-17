DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Varsity Brands Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Varsity Brands (“Varsity Brands”). Varsity Brands learned of suspicious activity on or about May 24, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Varsity Brands, Inc.

Varsity Brands, headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, focuses on academic apparel, cheerleading, and sports uniforms.

What happened?

On or about May 24, 2024, Varsity Brands discovered unusual activity on its computer network and shut down the affected systems in response. Some personal information may have been stolen by hackers during this incident. The compromise information may include names in combination with Social Security numbers and other personal identifying information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Varsity Brands data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

