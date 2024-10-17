Global Drone Motor Market Is Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The growing popularity of drones for commercial and recreational purposes drives the growth of the global drone motor market. By motor type, the brushless motor segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone motor market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.9 Billion CAGR 15.1% No. of Pages in Report 404 Segments Covered Motor Type, Drone Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Rising demand for drones across several applications Growth in demand for improved surveillance solution Upsurge in defense spending Restraints Stringent rules and regulations by government to impact the global sales High cost and limited performance associated with system to limit the adoption of drone motors Opportunities Use of drones for the delivery of cargo in military operations Development of urban air mobility services

Covid-19 Scenario:-

The impact of the pandemic on the drone motor market has been mixed, with both positive and negative effects. The pandemic causing many people to stay at home and order goods online, there has been an increased demand for delivery drones. This has led to a surge in sales for drone manufacturers and suppliers. Drones have been used by public safety organizations to monitor crowds and enforce social distancing measures. This has led to an increase in demand for drones and drone motors for public safety applications.

However, the pandemic has also disrupted global supply chains, which has affected the availability of drone components and equipment. This has led to delays in manufacturing and delivery of drones.

The global drone motor market is analyzed across motor type, drone type, power capacity, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This can help the investors and market players to identify potential opportunities for growth and expansion. This report is also armed with the insights which can also help to develop more effective marketing strategies that are tailored to the needs and preferences of their target customers.

By motor type, the brushless motor segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourths of the global drone motor market revenue. The brushed type of segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

By drone type, the rotary wing segment contributed to more than half of the global drone motor market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The fixed wing segment would display the fastest CAGR of 16.9% throughout the forecast period. The hybrid type of drone is also discussed in the report.

By power capacity, above 100 W segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The 51 to 100 W segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The power capacity with the range of below 50 W is also analyzed throughout the study.

By application, the military segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The agriculture segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. Drone motor applications like construction, entertainment, and others are also discussed throughout the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global drone motor market report include Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd., Faulhaber Group, Hacker Motor USA, KDE Direct, KO Technologies, Mad Motor Components Co.,Ltd., Neumotors, Nidec Corporation, T-motor, and X-TEAM. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. This report can help to make more informed business decisions and to minimize the risks & maximize the opportunities for growth and success.

