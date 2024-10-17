Cold Plasma Market to Attain Worth of USD 6.4 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Global Cold Plasma Market size was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 6.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period (2024–2031).

Westford, USA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Cold Plasma Market will reach a value of USD 6.4 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2024-2031). This growth is attributed to general development in the health sector, hence giving birth to new demands for high technologies in an attempt to make processes of patient care noninvasive and safe. In addition, the applications involving wound healing, sterilization, and cancer treatment through cold plasma technology have contributed to its growth. High growth in various applications within the food safety, medical and textiles industries is forcing this market to grow significantly. Along with enhanced food decontamination and medicinal treatments, overall trends toward efficient and more sustainable processing technology make up for this increase in the market.

Cold Plasma Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 6.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Industry, Regime, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Expanding Market of Cold Plasma and its Application in Diverse Industries Key Market Opportunities Integration with IoT Technologies Key Market Drivers Expanding Applications of Cold Plasma Across Several Industries

Cold Plasma Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cold Plasma Market is segmented by Industry, Regime, and region.

Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Polymer & Plastic Industry (Surface Treatment , Printing, Adhesion, Other Polymer & Plastic Industry), Textile Industry (Finishing, Dyeing/Printing, Sterilization, Other Textile Applications), Electronics & Semiconductors Industry (Coating, Etching, Thin Film Deposition), Food & Agriculture Industry (Packaging Decontamination, Food Surface Decontamination, Wastewater Treatment, Seed Germination ), Medical Industry ( Wound Healing, Cancer Treatment, Dentistry, Blood Coagulation, Other Medical Applications).

Based on Regime, the market is segmented into Atmospheric Cold Plasma, and Low-pressure Cold Plasma.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Expanding Applications of Cold Plasma in Medical Industry

The medical sector segment was considered to be a major portion of the cold plasma market in the previous years and is expected to sustain its position throughout the forecast period with non-toxicity, safety, and improved healing applications. Cold plasma technology effectively sterilizes medical surfaces and equipment and reduces drastically the risk of infection in medical environments. Cold plasma enhances faster healing of wounds and tissue regeneration for surgical areas and chronic wounds. Moreover, this non-toxic treatment is also safe to be used in hospitals and clinics.

Reliability of Low-Pressure Plasma in Sensitive Applications

During the forecast period, the low-pressure cold plasma segment gains the highest market share because of its greater homogeneity, better plasma quality, efficient functionalization, and compatibility with high-technology materials. The low-pressure plasma with treatments over complex geometries and surfaces in a uniform manner to applications in the fields of semiconductor and electronics is offered. It establishes a stable and highly controlled plasma atmosphere that enables very accurate material modification, especially in sensitive application scenarios. This regime is extremely reliable and suitable for surface functionalization that enhances the properties and adhesion of coatings and films. In addition, this regime is suitable for an array of complex materials used by the aerospace, automotive, and medical device industries.

Driving Factors Behind Cold Plasma Growth in North America

Due to huge investments in R&D activities, which facilitate innovations in cold plasma within several domains, North America, which had been leading the market during the last couple of years, will be able to sustain its position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, owing to the solid healthcare infrastructure present in North America-specifically in wound healing, sterilization, and medical device fabrication, it is fueling cold plasma demand. The region is equipped with premium manufacturing infrastructure, especially in the area of the semiconductor industry, which heavily relies on cold plasma in its manufacturing process. Among the key players currently operating in the region Tetra Science, Enercon Industries, Nordson Corporation, P2i Ltd, PlasmaTreat, and Advanced Plasma Technology.

However, Asia-Pacific has a position in the global cold plasma market with the fastest growth rate, owing to rapid industrialization, the constantly increasing number of R&D projects, growth in the healthcare needs, and cost-effective solutions. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid industrial growth, mainly in the textile, electronics, and automobile manufacturing industries. Due to advanced technology, this raises the demand for cold plasma. The increasing demand for healthcare and investment in healthcare technologies contributes to the cold plasma usage for wound therapy and sterilization.

Cold Plasma Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions

Growth in Packaging and Food Processing

Expanding Applications of Cold Plasma Across Various Industries

Restraints

Competition from Alternate Technologies

High Initial Investment

Growing Safety and Regulatory Concerns

Top Player’s Company Profiles

Nordson Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

Plasmatreat GmbH

Apyx Medical

P2i Limited

Relyon Plasma GmbH Corporation

Henniker Plasma

Enercon Industries Corporation

ACXYS Plasma Technologies

Tantec A/S

Europlasma N.V.

Thierry Corporation

Surfx Technologies, LLC

Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Ferrarini & Benelli SRL

Neoplas GmbH

Terraplasma GmbH

Molecular Plasma Group

Cinogy Technologies GmbH

US Medical Innovations

Key Questions Covered in the Cold Plasma Market Report

What are the factors hindering the growth of the global cold plasma market?

Which is the dominant region in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by major players operating within the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (expanding applications and rising demand for sustainable solutions), restraints (high initial investment and growing safety & regulatory concerns), opportunities (increasing R&D and integration with IoT technologies), and challenges (scalability issues and regulatory complexities) influencing the growth of the cold plasma market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cold plasma market.

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cold plasma market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cold plasma market.

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cold plasma market. Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market.

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

