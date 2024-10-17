Inozyme Pharma Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 Trial at the Upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced that interim data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 of INZ-701 in patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) receiving hemodialysis will be presented during a poster session at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024, which is being held October 24-27, 2024, in San Diego.



Details of the poster are as follows:

Title: SEAPORT 1: An Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of INZ-701 in Participants with ESKD Undergoing Hemodialysis: Interim Analysis

Format: Poster Session – Clinical: Bone and Mineral Metabolism

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Session Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Presenting Author: Asghar Chaudhry, M.D., of South Florida Nephrology Research

About Calciphylaxis and the Implications of the PPi-Adenosine Pathway

Calciphylaxis (also known as calcific uremic arteriolopathy, or CUA) is a rare disorder with a high mortality rate that predominantly affects patients with ESKD. The disease is associated with low levels of inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi) and is characterized by pathologic mineralization (i.e., calcification) and intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels) of the vasculature in the skin and fatty tissue. This leads to poor blood flow, blood clots, painful skin ulcers, serious infections, and often death, with a reported one-year survival rate of approximately 50%. Currently, there are no approved therapies for calciphylaxis. The estimated incidence of calciphylaxis is approximately 3.5 per 1,000 patients with ESKD with approximately 5,000 new patients presenting annually across major addressable markets.

The PPi-Adenosine Pathway plays a critical role in regulating both pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, with two key enzymes within this pathway, ENPP1 and CD73 generating PPi and adenosine, respectively. Recent genetic research has shown that polymorphisms in the ENPP1 and CD73 genes have been linked to an increased risk of complications in calciphylaxis.

INZ-701 is designed to restore PPi levels and increase adenosine production, addressing both key elements of the PPi-Adenosine Pathway. By normalizing these processes, INZ-701 has the potential to prevent the progression of calciphylaxis, offering a promising therapeutic solution for this high-risk and underserved patient population.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.inozyme.com/ or follow Inozyme on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation, enrollment, timing, and design of our planned clinical trials, including the Company’s plans to initiate a registration-directed study in calciphylaxis, availability of data from clinical trials, the potential benefits of INZ-701, and our regulatory strategy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's ability to conduct its ongoing clinical trials of INZ-701 for ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis; enroll patients in ongoing and planned trials; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; comply with covenants under its outstanding loan agreement; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

