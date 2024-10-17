Habit Burger & Grill Announces Free Large PEPSI® with Double Char Purchase

Double the Char, Double the Fizz: Habit Fans Score Free PEPSI with #1 Ranked Double Charburger!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, and fresh salads, is excited to announce an exciting promotion in collaboration with PepsiCo.

Starting October 18, customers can receive a free large PEPSI® with the purchase of its #1 ranked* Double Charburger. This limited-time offer celebrates the recent introduction of Pepsi-Cola® Beverages to Habit Burger & Grill's beverage lineup, which began in August 2024. The new lineup includes popular beverage products such as Pepsi®, Diet Pepsi®, MTN DEW®, Starry®, BRISK®, Aquafina®, and Tropicana®, providing a wide range of options to complement Habit's menu items.

Promotion Details:

Offer: Free Large PEPSI with the purchase of a Double Char (with or without cheese)

Promo Code: PEPSI

Promo Code Entry Period: October 18 - October 25, 2024

Redemption Period: 7 days from the date the promo code is entered (valid from October 18 - October 31, 2024)

To take advantage of this offer, guests can enter the promo code "PEPSI" into their Habit Mobile App wallet between October 18 and October 25. Once added, the offer is valid for seven days, allowing for redemption until October 31, 2024.

This promotion offers a perfect opportunity for customers to enjoy Habit's signature Double Char paired with a refreshing PEPSI beverage. Habit Burger & Grill continues its commitment to providing high-quality, flavorful meals and exceptional value to its customers. For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

At participating locations only. Free Large PEPSI beverage with a Double Char w/ or w/o Cheese, enter code "PEPSI". Offer redeemable only on the Habit App under the "My Offers" tab. Offer valid only from 10/18/24-10/25/24. Must be a CharClub member to redeem.

*Based on USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc., used under license.

Legal Disclaimer:

