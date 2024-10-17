CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Final Redemption of Preferred Stock

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH) announces the full and final redemption of all preferred stock pursuant to its Second Amended and Restated Articles of Organization. Effective October 31, 2024, approximately 14,633 of CIB Marine’s Series A Preferred shares and 1,610 of Series B Preferred shares will be redeemed at $825 per share. This redemption is a full redemption of all outstanding preferred stock; there will be no preferred stock remaining in the Company’s capital structure. The $13.4 million redemption will be funded by cash on hand resulting from a distribution from the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank; a distribution from the Company’s non-bank subsidiary, CIB Marine Capital, LLC; and a portion of the $10 million subordinated debt offering completed in the first quarter of 2022. Documentation will be mailed to all preferred shareholders of record by the Company’s redemption agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., on or about October 17, 2024.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of the Company stated, “The October 31st redemption of all remaining preferred stock is a great achievement for the Company and all our shareholders. This transaction increases liquidity for the remaining preferred shares and benefits our common shareholders in two ways: by eliminating the potentially dilutive convertible Series B shares and redeeming all outstanding preferred stock at a discounted rate. The $825 per share redemption price is below both its balance sheet carrying value of $850 per share and its liquidation preference value of $1,000 per share.”

In addition, Mr. Mark Elste, Chaiman of the Board of Directors, noted. “This is a significant accomplishment that the Board of Directors and management have been focused on for more than four years. The redemption of all preferred stock simplifies the Company’s capital structure to only one form of equity: common stock with full voting rights. It opens up opportunities to continue building shareholder value, the likes of which have been constrained by the outstanding preferred stock.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

