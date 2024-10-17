New Study Shows Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) Significantly Improves Memory and Cognitive Function in Alzheimer’s Patients

Groundbreaking Trial Reveals DIFS Increases Neural Activity and Blood Flow in the Hippocampus, Offering Hope for Alzheimer’s Treatment

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) today announced results from a clinical trial demonstrating improvements in memory and cognitive function for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease using its proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology. The full results have been published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, one of the leading peer-reviewed journals in the field, further underscoring the scientific rigor and clinical importance of this research. The study can be accessed here .

The study, which enrolled 46 patients, showed that those in the DIFS group (23 patients) saw notable improvements in key cognitive markers, including significant gains in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores (p = 0.041) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores (p = 0.025). The intervention also led to increased local neural activity in the hippocampus, a crucial area of the brain for memory processing, as revealed by functional MRI (fMRI) scans. Notably, the fMRI results showed that Nexalin’s DIFS treatment increased blood flow to the hippocampal regions, areas critical to memory function, further emphasizing the potential of this non-invasive therapy in combating neural decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Key Findings:

Significant Memory Function Improvement : The DIFS group exhibited a statistically significant improvement in memory, as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), compared to the sham group.

: The DIFS group exhibited a statistically significant improvement in memory, as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), compared to the sham group. Cognitive Gains : Patients treated with DIFS saw meaningful progress in global cognitive function, with significant increases in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores (p = 0.041) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores (p = 0.025).

: Patients treated with DIFS saw meaningful progress in global cognitive function, with significant increases in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores (p = 0.041) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores (p = 0.025). Increased Hippocampal Activity and Blood Flow : Functional MRI (fMRI) revealed enhanced neural activity and increased blood flow in the hippocampus, a critical region for memory processing, suggesting that DIFS may positively influence brain function and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

: Functional MRI (fMRI) revealed enhanced neural activity and increased blood flow in the hippocampus, a critical region for memory processing, suggesting that DIFS may positively influence brain function and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Tolerability: The treatment was well-tolerated, with minor side effects such as mild tingling during stimulation sessions, all of which resolved quickly.

Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin, commented, “We are thrilled with the results from the TRANSFORM-AD study, particularly the significant improvement in memory function. This study marks a major milestone for Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation technology and validates our belief that non-invasive brain stimulation has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for Alzheimer’s disease. Improving cognitive outcomes, especially in memory, is crucial for enhancing the quality of life for patients and their families. The fMRI data showing increased blood flow to the hippocampal regions further emphasizes the potential of this therapy in addressing the underlying neural decline seen in Alzheimer’s patients. These findings are especially encouraging given the limited treatment options currently available for Alzheimer’s disease, which focus largely on managing symptoms rather than addressing the underlying neural decline.”

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, further noted, “Our DIFS technology shows great promise as a drug-free alternative or in combination with existing treatments by working directly on the brain's electrical activity to modulate cognition. The increase in both neural activity and blood flow in critical areas like the hippocampus indicates that this therapy could potentially slow disease progression. Looking ahead, we have already started planning a robust clinical trial utilizing different waveform frequencies to enhance the clinical response. We remain committed to advancing our patented technology and are actively exploring potential partnerships with the aim of offering a safe, effective, and non-invasive option for patients worldwide suffering from Alzheimer’s and other devastating mental health conditions.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman.

Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com / .

