“Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” presents a series of activities Applications for guided tours and family workshops are open

MACAU, October 17 - In order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and to promote exchange and cooperation in regard to cultural heritage in the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area, the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” will be held from 31 October to 1 November at the Macao Cultural Centre, Small Auditorium, presenting a series of activities which will be held from late October. Applications for guided tours to visit the revitalised historic buildings in Macao and family workshops will be open from 18 October, and the public is welcome to participate.

Guided tours to revitalised historic buildings in different districts of Macao are led by professional docents and include boat tours and walking tours, in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English, with the duration of approximately 2 hours. Under the theme “revitalised historic buildings in Macao”, the family workshops have the aim to encourage children to learn and become more interested in the historic buildings in Macao by playing jigsaw puzzles accompanied by their parents. The abovementioned activities will be held from November and all interested parties can register through the Forum’s website (www.culturalheritage.mo/gbahforum/2024) or the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5) from tomorrow. The selection of participants will be made by random draw. The guided tours are open to reservations by groups of ten or more people. For enquiries and reservation, please call 6521 4611.

The “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” focuses on “the integration and sharing of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, and will count with the participation of representatives from cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as experts and scholars in the field of cultural heritage from home and abroad, to deliver talks on such topics. For more information about the programme of the Forum, please refer to the Forum’s website at www.culturalheritage.mo/gbahforum/2024. Registration for the Forum can be made through the Forum’s website or the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account.

The “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and co-organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, under the patronage of the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, also with the support by MGM.

For more information, please visit the forum’s website, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”.