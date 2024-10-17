OTC Markets Group Welcomes Firan Technology Group Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG; OTCQX: FTGFF), an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Firan Technology Group Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Firan Technology Group Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FTGFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited for the addition of FTG to OTCQX, the top tier of the OTC Markets. We look forward to continuing to create value for our U.S. investors,” said Brad Bourne, President and CEO of Firan Technology Group Corp.

About Firan Technology Group Corporation

FTG is a global corporation offering design, development, prototypes and manufacturing solutions for aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. With its technological strength and financial stability, FTG offers innovative engineered solutions, diverse manufacturing capabilities and product life-cycle support through its facilities in the United States, Canada and China. FTG’s focus is on technology-driven solutions, market leadership and Operational Excellence. Operating under the FTG corporate banner, the company has two operating units: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits is a leading manufacturer of high technology/high reliability printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, sub-assemblies and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) of avionics products as well as for airframe manufacturers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

